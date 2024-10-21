Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to go official early next year. As we wait for a formal launch announcement, dimensions for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced online. The leak suggests that the upcoming phones will be slightly thinner than their Galaxy S24 counterparts. Additionally, aluminium dummies and images of alleged screen protectors of the Galaxy S25 models have also emerged online indicating thinner bezels.

Tipster Yeux1122 claimed that the Galaxy S25 will measure 146.94x70.46x7.25mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 measures 147x70.6x7.6mm. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is said to measure 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35mm, slightly slimmer compared to the 158.5x75.9x7.7mm dimensions of the Galaxy S24+.

Lastly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to measure 162.82x77.65x8.25mm,​ which is also slightly thinner than Galaxy S24 Ultra, that measures 162.3x79x8.6mm.

Aluminium Dummies Show Galaxy S25 Design

Additionally, tipster David (@xleaks7) posted a side-by-side image comparison of the alleged aluminium dummy units of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. In the images, the Ultra model is seen with rounded corners. They appear to have individual camera rings on the rear.

Meanwhile, well-known tipster, Ice Universe @UniverseIce, posted images of alleged screen protectors of the Galaxy S25 family. The tempered glass screen protectors suggest thin bezels for the flagships. They include cutouts for a front-facing camera. All three phones seem to come with flat displays.

S25 and S25 ultra pic.twitter.com/h0zNKbOrW5 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 20, 2024

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. The Ultra model is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM. All three models are likely to ship with Galaxy AI features.