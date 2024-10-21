Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Surface Online; May Get Slimmer Design Than Galaxy S24 Lineup

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to be slimmer than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched in January this year

Highlights
  • Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak hints at dimensions for all three phones
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is seen with rounded corners
  • Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025
Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to go official early next year. As we wait for a formal launch announcement, dimensions for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced online. The leak suggests that the upcoming phones will be slightly thinner than their Galaxy S24 counterparts. Additionally, aluminium dummies and images of alleged screen protectors of the Galaxy S25 models have also emerged online indicating thinner bezels.

Tipster Yeux1122 claimed that the Galaxy S25 will measure 146.94x70.46x7.25mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 measures 147x70.6x7.6mm. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is said to measure 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35mm, slightly slimmer compared to the 158.5x75.9x7.7mm dimensions of the Galaxy S24+.

Lastly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to measure 162.82x77.65x8.25mm,​ which is also slightly thinner than Galaxy S24 Ultra, that measures 162.3x79x8.6mm.

Aluminium Dummies Show Galaxy S25 Design

Additionally, tipster David (@xleaks7) posted a side-by-side image comparison of the alleged aluminium dummy units of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. In the images, the Ultra model is seen with rounded corners. They appear to have individual camera rings on the rear.

Meanwhile, well-known tipster, Ice Universe @UniverseIce, posted images of alleged screen protectors of the Galaxy S25 family. The tempered glass screen protectors suggest thin bezels for the flagships. They include cutouts for a front-facing camera. All three phones seem to come with flat displays.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. The Ultra model is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM. All three models are likely to ship with Galaxy AI features.

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ChatGPT Desktop App for Windows Rolled Out to Paid Subscribers in Early Beta
Global South's Biodiversity Gaps in Genomic Databases Pose Challenges for Conservation Efforts

