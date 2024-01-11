Technology News
Moto G Stylus (2024) Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Could Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Moto G Stylus (2024) is expected to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2024 10:14 IST
Moto G Stylus (2024) Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Could Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Smartmania/ Onleaks

Moto G Stylus (2024) seen in a black colour variant

  • Moto G Stylus (2024) could sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel
  • The purported handset is likley to ship with Android 13
  • The Moto G Stylus (2024) is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery
Moto G Stylus (2024) is expected to launch later this year. It is said to succeed the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), that was equipped with a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. The launch timeline of the Moto G Stylus (2024) hasn't been revealed yet, however, design renders of the handset have now leaked online. A leak also includes some key specifications of the handset.

A Smartmania report shared design renders of the Moto G Stylus (2024) in collaboration with tipster Onleaks. The report also includes a 360-degree video showing the handset from all angles. It is seen sporting a flat screen with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. A slot on the lower right side appears to house the integrated stylus, while the bottom edge is seen with a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

MOTO G STYLUS 2024 ONLEAKS SMARTMANIA INLINE motogstylus

Moto G Stylus (2024) leaked design render
Photo Credit: Smartmania/ Onleaks

 

The Moto G Stylus (2024) is shown in a black colour option. The slightly raised rectangular camera unit, seemingly flowing into the panel, is placed on the top left corner of the back panel. Two circular camera units placed vertically within the module are seen alongside an elliptical LED unit. 

As per the renders, the Moto G Stylus (2024) could get a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The report added that the phone will be equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. 

The Moto G Stylus (2024) is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,200 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD panel. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset paired with 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is likely to ship Android 13, could offer a water-repellant coating, and support 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The handset is also expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is tipped to weigh 190g and measure 162.5mm x 74.7mm x 8.09mm in size.

Moto G Stylus (2024) Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Could Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
