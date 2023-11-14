Technology News

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Design Renders Leaked; Said to be an Affordable Rugged Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 likely has the model number SM-G556B.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2023 12:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Design Renders Leaked; Said to be an Affordable Rugged Smartphone

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 will follow the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is seen with a single rear camera
  • The smartphone may not be a direct successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
  • The Galaxy XCover 7 could arrive with an IP68 rating
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 may launch in the market soon. The South Korean tech giant has not yet confirmed the model. However, details of the purported rugged smartphone have started doing rounds on the Internet. If speculations are to be believed, the upcoming handset will follow the 2022 Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro but it may not be a direct successor to the model. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro packs a Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,050mAh battery. A new report shows leaked design renders of the Galaxy XCover 7 and also hints at some key of its key features.

An Android Headlines report shared leaked design renders of the Galaxy XCover 7. The images show the phone with raised corners and a grooved back panel for shock absorption and better grip. The design appears to be in line with that of a rugged smartphone. The report adds that the handset has a removable back panel that suggests the phone could offer a removable battery.

galaxy xcover 7 androidheadlines inline xcover7

Leaked Galaxy XCover 7 design renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The images seen in the report suggest that the Galaxy XCover 7 will feature a single rear camera alongside dual LED flash units. The camera ring has a red accent around it. A customisable XCover key is placed on the left edge of the phone and is said to be able to open apps, Push-to-Talk, scan barcode, and more, according to the report. The right edge of the handset sees the power button and the volume rocker.

Samsung's Galaxy XCover 7 will reportedly offer heightened touch sensitivity for the display to be usable with wet hands or even with gloves on. The phone is said to get a MIL-STD-810H-compliant build, and offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance along with drop-to-concrete resistance, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro came with the model number SM-G736B. The new report says that the Galaxy XCover 7 carries the model number SM-G556B, and therefore, suggests that the purported smartphone may not be a direct successor to the 2022 model. It may actually be a successor to Samsung's 2021 Galaxy XCover 5 which had the model number SM-G525F, which is maybe why the Galaxy XCover 7 is missing the Pro branding, according to the report.

The dual rear camera-supported Galaxy XCover 6 Pro was priced at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 49,900). Since the leaked design renders of the Galaxy XCover 7 suggest that the phone is likely to launch with a single rear camera unit, the report says that it is likely that it will also be offered at a lower price and will be a more affordable rugged smartphone.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,050mAh
OS Android Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 launch, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 design renders, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
