Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to launch next month alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Seoul. Samsung confirmed that it will host its next Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea in late July. There are rumours about the next Galaxy Unpacked event being hosted on July 26. Samsung has not confirmed the date at the time of writing this. The company is likely to launch its foldable phones in India soon after the global launch. Ahead of the official confirmation, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

The listing of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on BIS spotted by MySmartPrice suggests that the foldable phone has the model number SM-F731B. It does not reveal any other details, but suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might launch soon in India. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Unpacked date very soon.

Meanwhile, design renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 recently leaked online. The leaked renders suggest that the clamshell-style foldable phone will get a massive 3.4-inch cover display on the outside, next to which will be a dual-camera setup with an LED flash. The updated cover screen is said to be much larger than the 1.9-inch outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Review).

On the inside, there could be a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also likely to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy, that is also found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. In addition to this, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to feature a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to feature two 12-megapixel sensors on the back for wide and ultra-wide shooting. Lastly, it is expected to boot One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

