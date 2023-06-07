Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G Price, Specifications Tipped; May Cost Same as Its Predecessor in US

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G is tipped to run on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 12:38 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched last year with an initial price tag of $999

Highlights
  • Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G either on July 26 or 27
  • Leak suggests that new handset will cost same as Galaxy Z Flip 4 in US
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to pack a dual rear camera unit

Samsung officially confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be hosted in South Korea in the last week of July. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to go official at the event. Now, a known tipster has suggested the US pricing details of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G alongside its key specifications. The new foldable might cost the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US. The flagship is said to debut with One UI 5.1 based on Google's latest Android 13. The 5G smartphone could run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G either on July 26 or 27. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G price (expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has leaked the price details and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G via a Twitter post. As per the tipster, the foldable clamshell handset will be priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,400) in the US. The launch could take place either on July 26 or July 27.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched last year with the same initial price tag of $999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G is expected to run on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED primary display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to sport a 3.4-inch HD AMOLED outer display as well. The handset is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. It could be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Like the predecessor, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. It is said to be backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.

