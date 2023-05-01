Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 design renders have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which debuted last year. While the South Korean conglomerate is yet to announce details of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year, the leaked images hint at a much larger external display than its predecessor, similar to Motorola's upcoming foldable phone lineup and the Oppo Find N2 Flip that debuted globally earlier this year.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: OnLeaks) in collaboration with MediaPeanut, has leaked design renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. These images show the handset sporting a large external screen. It will be 3.4-inch display as per the leak, that is much larger than the 1.9-inch panel on last year's model. The display is also slightly larger than the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which has a 3.2-inch outer screen.

The external display could allow users to interact with the phone without opening the display, such as music playback controls as well as viewing messages and other notifications. as per the report. The leaked images show a dual rear camera setup that does not have a camera island, similar to the Galaxy S23 series. The horizontally aligned camera module is surrounded by the external display that also partially occupies the area to the right — it was previously tipped to feature a folder-shaped design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaked renders

Photo Credit: MediaPeanut/ @OnLeaks

The renders also show the inner display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but the presence of a black wallpaper means that the size of the phone's bezels cannot be determined. The report states that the foldable handset will be equipped with a 6.7-inch primary display.

The dimensions of the handset have also been leaked, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly measure 165x71.8x6.7mm. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 measured 165.20x71.90x6.90mm, which suggests that its successor will be slightly thinner this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was recently tipped to feature an external display with always-on display (AOD) functionality, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones. However, there's no word on whether the phone will be equipped with a display that has a refresh rate as low as 1Hz, which can preserve battery life. As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to announce plans to launch the clamshell-style foldable phone to succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 4, so it is worth taking these leaked renders and specifications with a pinch of salt.

