Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition Unveiled as an Homage to the Samsung E700

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro has an indigo blue and silver shade.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2023 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro comes bundled with three Flipsuit cards

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro was released in 2003
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in July
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition as a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The unique clamshell foldable phone draws inspiration from the SGH-E700 (Samsung E700) released in 2003 as Samsung's first handset to feature a built-in antenna. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro has a blue colour panel and a matte finish frame. The special edition smartphone comes bundled with various accessories including Flipsuit cards, and Flipsuit cases among others. Apart from the accessories, the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition is expected to have similar specifications as the vanilla Galaxy Z Flip 5 that launched globally in July this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro will be available in limited quantities in Australia, Korea, UK, Germany, and Spain on November 1 exclusively through Samsung's official website Samsung.com. It will go on sale in France from November 2. Pricing details of the special edition handset haven't been announced yet.

samsung galaxy z flip 5 retro Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition
Photo Credit: Samsung

As mentioned, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro draws inspiration from the SGH-E700, which was released 20 years ago in 2003 as Samsung's first flip phone to feature a built-in antenna. The Retro variant has an indigo blue and silver shade, a different UX design reinterpretation of 2000s pixel graphics and animation on the Flex Window. It comes bundled with three Flipsuit cards featuring logos from different eras of Samsung's history, a Flipsuit case and a collector card engraved with a unique serial number.

In July, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in India priced at Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. It debuted in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint shades.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top and features Armor Aluminum frames. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC under the hood, with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with support for OIS. A10-megapixel selfie camera manages selfies and video calls. It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
samsung, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications, Samsung E700
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
