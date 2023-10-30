Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition as a new variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The unique clamshell foldable phone draws inspiration from the SGH-E700 (Samsung E700) released in 2003 as Samsung's first handset to feature a built-in antenna. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro has a blue colour panel and a matte finish frame. The special edition smartphone comes bundled with various accessories including Flipsuit cards, and Flipsuit cases among others. Apart from the accessories, the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition is expected to have similar specifications as the vanilla Galaxy Z Flip 5 that launched globally in July this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro will be available in limited quantities in Australia, Korea, UK, Germany, and Spain on November 1 exclusively through Samsung's official website Samsung.com. It will go on sale in France from November 2. Pricing details of the special edition handset haven't been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition

Photo Credit: Samsung

As mentioned, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro draws inspiration from the SGH-E700, which was released 20 years ago in 2003 as Samsung's first flip phone to feature a built-in antenna. The Retro variant has an indigo blue and silver shade, a different UX design reinterpretation of 2000s pixel graphics and animation on the Flex Window. It comes bundled with three Flipsuit cards featuring logos from different eras of Samsung's history, a Flipsuit case and a collector card engraved with a unique serial number.

In July, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched in India priced at Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. It debuted in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint shades.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top and features Armor Aluminum frames. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC under the hood, with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with support for OIS. A10-megapixel selfie camera manages selfies and video calls. It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

