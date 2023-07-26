Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event today (July 26) alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The new clamshell foldable smartphone comes as a successor to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and offers improvements in the form of a new Flex Hinge, a larger cover display, and a newer chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy with overclocked CPU and GPU cores. It has a water-resistant IPX8 build and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the display and rear glass. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price, availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999(roughly Rs. 82,000). It is offered in Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow shades. Samsung is also offering different case options such as clear gadgets, flap eco-leather, flipsuit and silicone with ring with the latest handset.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale in select global markets from August 11. To recall, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 price starts at Rs. 89,999 in India. Samsung also unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 5 during the Galaxy Unpacked event. It has an initial price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 on top and features Armor Aluminum frames. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 22:9 aspect ratio. The primary display is identical to last year's model. However, the new handset now has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display with 720x748 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and 306ppi pixel density. This is a big upgrade over the 1.9-inch 260 x 512 cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The display and rear panel have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well.

Samsung's new flagship is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, coupled with 8GB of onboard memory. This exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC features overclocked CPU and GPU cores.

Like the predecessor, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 also comes with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 123-degree field of view, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus and an f/1.8 lens, 83-degree field of view and support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Selfies and video calls are managed by a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens and an 85-degree field of view. The selfie sensor is placed on top of its folding display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in 256GB and 512GB inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Like the last generation foldable smartphones, the new model also lacks dust resistance as it has an IPX8-rated build. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. It also houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung has packed a 3,700mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which supports 25W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can be charged from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The phone also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 71.9x165.1x6.9mm when folded and 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm while unfolded. It weighs 187 grams.

