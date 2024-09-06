Technology News
Samsung's latest update includes Note Assist feature which allows actions such as recording audio, transcribing and summarising it.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 12:15 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Sketch to image and other Galaxy AI features are rolling out on Samsung Galaxy S24

Highlights
  • One UI 6.1.1 update rollout has begun in South Korea, says Samsung
  • The update brings Galaxy AI features such as Chat Assist and more
  • Samsung Galaxy S24, S23 and other models will receive the update
Samsung has commenced the rollout of the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series and previous models. This update brings several Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter and Chat Assist that the South Korean technology conglomerate introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July. It is being rolled out to users South Korea first, with other regions set to receive One UI 6.1.1 in the next few weeks.

Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Update

In a newsroom post, Samsung announced that one of the features arriving on Galaxy S24 and previous models is Sketch to Image. Essentially, a sketch assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) can generate images based on the drawings or doodles created by the user via S-Pen, in Notes or photos in the Gallery app. It also brings Note Assist which allows actions such as recording audio, transcribing and summarising it.

The devices will also receive the Portrait Studio feature which reimagines portrait images in styles such as 3D cartoon or watercolour. Leveraging the Composer, users can now draft emails and social media posts with Chat Assist. Select Samsung Galaxy Watch users can now take advantage of suggested replies on Samsung Galaxy S24 and other devices. As the name suggests, this feature allows them to write tailored but quick replies to received messages from their smartwatches.

Other features being rolled out with the One UI 6.1.1 update include PDF Overlay Translation, Sound Search, and Instant Slo-mo.

One UI 6.1.1 Update Eligible Devices

According to Samsung, the One UI 6.1.1 update is being rolled out for the following smartphones and tablets:

  1. Galaxy S24 series
  2. Galaxy S23 series
  3. Galaxy S23 FE
  4. Galaxy Z Fold 5
  5. Galaxy Z Flip 5
  6. Galaxy Tab S9 series

The company says its update will show up as One UI 6.1 on Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23 FE, while it will be displayed as One UI 6.1.1 on Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Comment
 
 

