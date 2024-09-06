Samsung has commenced the rollout of the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series and previous models. This update brings several Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter and Chat Assist that the South Korean technology conglomerate introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July. It is being rolled out to users South Korea first, with other regions set to receive One UI 6.1.1 in the next few weeks.

In a newsroom post, Samsung announced that one of the features arriving on Galaxy S24 and previous models is Sketch to Image. Essentially, a sketch assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) can generate images based on the drawings or doodles created by the user via S-Pen, in Notes or photos in the Gallery app. It also brings Note Assist which allows actions such as recording audio, transcribing and summarising it.

The devices will also receive the Portrait Studio feature which reimagines portrait images in styles such as 3D cartoon or watercolour. Leveraging the Composer, users can now draft emails and social media posts with Chat Assist. Select Samsung Galaxy Watch users can now take advantage of suggested replies on Samsung Galaxy S24 and other devices. As the name suggests, this feature allows them to write tailored but quick replies to received messages from their smartwatches.

Other features being rolled out with the One UI 6.1.1 update include PDF Overlay Translation, Sound Search, and Instant Slo-mo.

According to Samsung, the One UI 6.1.1 update is being rolled out for the following smartphones and tablets:

The company says its update will show up as One UI 6.1 on Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23 FE, while it will be displayed as One UI 6.1.1 on Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 series.