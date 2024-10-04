Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available at Discounted Prices With Festive Offers in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 October 2024 16:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available at Discounted Prices With Festive Offers in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were launched in July this year

Highlights
  • The limited-time offers are expected to last till Diwali
  • These offers include a lowered standard EMI rate
  • The festive offers include bank cashback offers as well
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched in India in July alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 series. Now, the company has announced festive offers that allow customers to purchase these Samsung products with certain benefits that will lower the cost of their purchases. These include upgrade discounts, cashback and bank offers on select payment options. Samsung is also extending lower EMI charges to customers and offering cheaper Galaxy Z Assurance with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Festive Offers

As part of a limited-time offer, the company said on Friday that customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with an upgrade bonus or a bank cashback worth Rs. 12,500 with 24 months of no-cost EMI options. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 customers can get an upgrade bonus or bank cashback worth Rs. 11,000 with a similar no-cost EMI option on select payment options.

Buyers can avail of lower regular EMI rates, starting from Rs. 3,056 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Rs. 4,584 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, according to the company. Usually, the standard EMI rates start from Rs. 4,082 for the clamshell foldable and Rs. 6,288 for the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6. 

Samsung adds that as part of the festive offers, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 can avail of the Galaxy Z Assurance programme at Rs. 999, down from its usual price of Rs. 14,999. Customers are also said to get up to Rs. 18,000 off on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and up to Rs. 5,000 off on the Galaxy Buds 3

All these offers are available for a limited time, although the company has yet to announce an exact expiration date. Since they are advertised as festive offers, they can be expected to be live till Diwali.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,21,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 begins at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB storage variants are marked at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is listed at Rs. 59,999, while the Galaxy Buds 3 is priced at Rs. 14,999.

