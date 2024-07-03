Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The clamshell foldable smartphone is said to succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which was launched in July 2023. Several details about the upcoming handset have been leaked previously, including its price, features and design elements. A tipster has now shared a list of key specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, including the phone's processor, camera, display, battery and charging information.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features (expected)

The tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) claimed in an X post that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is likely to support 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit, which is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera of the upcoming handset is likely to be equipped with a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery into the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is expected to support 35W wired fast charging. However, the tipster also noted that previous leaks had suggested that the handset would likely support 25W wired fast charging. Users should, therefore, take this information with a pinch of salt.

The leak added that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to measure 165 x 71.7 x 7.4mm in size when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has previously been tipped to be priced at EUR 1,330 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) and EUR 1,450 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000) for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options, respectively.

Notably, pre-order reservations for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are currently open in India where customers can avail of several offers, discounts and other benefits.

