Samsung has silently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G in select global markets. The new Galaxy M-series phone runs on an octa-core chipset and has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy M15 5G is offered in three colour options and has a water-drop-style display design. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M15 5G seems to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A15 5G that went official in India in December last year.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G price in India, availability

Availability and pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. It is shown in Gray, Dark Blue, and Light Blue colour options.

The Galaxy A15 was launched last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is priced at Rs. 22,499 for the 256GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G specifications

The Galaxy M15 5G supports dual SIM (nano), runs on Android 13, and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, and a Vision Booster feature. It has an octa-core unnamed chipset under the hood. It could be a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung's Galaxy M15 5G has a triple rear camera camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M15 5G include 5G, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Galaxy M15 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 128 hours of audio playback time on a single charge. It measures 160.1x76.8x9.3mm and 217 grams.

