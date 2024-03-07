Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Be Available In These Colourways

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to come in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender Mint and Yellow shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will sport a 6.2-inch outer screen
  • The book-style foldable is said to come in three colour options
  • Clamshell foldable phone could be offered in four distinct colourways
Samsung is believed to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the second half of this year. Leaked unofficial renders gave us our first look at the company's latest flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6 last month. Now, DSCC analyst Ross Young has shed light on the colour options of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The book-style foldable is said to come in three colour options, while the clamshell foldable phone could be offered in four distinct colourways. They are expected to include upgrades over the current Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (March 7) claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to come in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow colourways.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is offered in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colour options. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint shades.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will sport a 6.2-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch inner display. It could measure 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get a 3.9-inch cover panel. The Galaxy AI features available in the Galaxy S24 series could also land on the new foldables.

Leaked renders of Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggested a boxier design with squared edges. It indicated bigger inner and outer displays for the foldable with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on display and triple rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to go official in either July or August. The Galaxy Unpacked for the sixth generation Galaxy Z foldables is rumoured to take place in Paris.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
