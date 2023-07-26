Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is sold in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom, Black colour options, while the Blue and Gray colourways are exclusive to Samsung.com.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2023 16:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with five cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in three storage configurations
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get four Android OS upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was launched on Wednesday at the South Korean company's second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The company's latest foldable smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor and sports a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display, along with a 6.2-inch cover screen — both displays can refresh at up to 120Hz. The foldable handset uses Samsung's new Flex Hinge with a dual rail structure, which is aimed at diffusing external impact, according to the company.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in a base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, as well as 512GB and 1TB storage variants — with the same amount of RAM. The newly announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom, Black colour options.

The handset will also be available in Blue and Gray colourways, but these will be exclusive to the handsets sold via the Samsung.com website. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano or Nano+eSIM) Galaxy Z Fold 5 runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 and Samsung says the phone will receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates. It is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display on the inside with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It has a pixel density of 374ppi and a 12.6:18 aspect ratio.

samsung galaxy z fol 5 displays galaxy z fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.2-inch cover screen

 

The handset also sports an external 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 48Hz and 120Hz, a pixel density of 412ppi, and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. 

For photos and videos, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with phase detection autofocus, OIS, and an f/2.4 aperture.

Samsung has equipped the handset with a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display with an f/2.2 aperture, while the inner screen has a 4-megapixel under display camera with an f/1.8 aperture, for selfies and video chats.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, a proximity sensor, an ambient sensor, and a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Equipped with a 4,400mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be charged to 50 percent in 30 minutes with a 25W adapter, and the handset also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare for accessories and other devices, according to the company. The phone has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It measures 67.1x154.9x13.4mm when folded, 129.9x154.9x6.1mm when unfolded, and weighs 253g.

David Delima
David Delima
US FTC Readies Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon That Could Break Up E-Commerce Giant: Report
AI to Pay Off Big for Google and Microsoft, but Requires Deep Investment Before Profits Show

