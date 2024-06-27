Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaks in New Renders, Suggests Three Colour Options

Samsung will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 from Paris.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 19:49 IST
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 seems to have sharp edges in the renders

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks sharper
  • The internal display appears to include a hole punch cutout
  • Samsung is said to pack a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung confirmed the July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week with reservations currently live for the upcoming foldables and wearables. As we near the launch date, new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced online, suggesting its possible colour options. The new images showcase the squared-off design of the book-style foldable phone. It appears similar in design to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone is shown in three shades with a triple rear camera setup and a hole punch inner display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colourways, design leaked

Tipster Passionategeekz has shared new alleged renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The design appears quite similar to what we have seen in the previous leaks. The latest images showcase the phone in blue, pink, and titanium colour options and it seems to have sharp edges with a squared-off look instead of rounded ones. This look could be inspired by the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design.

Apart from that, there seems to be no change to the phone's design compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The internal display appears to include a hole punch cutout to house the camera, while three camera rings are arranged on the rear.

Samsung will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 from Paris. The event will be livestreamed from Paris at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST) on YouTube and Samsung's social channels.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to take center stage at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Samsung is also said to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (leaked)

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could get a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856x2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It is tipped to run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is said to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Samsung is said to pack a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 led by a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. It is likely to include a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel camera on the inner screen. It is said to get a 4,400mAh battery.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
