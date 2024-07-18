Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Be as Thin as Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Launch Later This Year: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Be as Thin as Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Launch Later This Year: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm in thickness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2024 17:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Be as Thin as Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Launch Later This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 weighs 239 grams

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature 8-inch primary screen
  • Samsung reportedly working to reduce weight of the next foldable phones
  • The Slim model could measure 10mm in thickness
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched just last week but there have already been rumours about what could be in store for the next-generation book-style foldable from the South Korean giant. As the competition in foldable smartphone spaces continues to intensify Samsung is reportedly gearing up to make its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 as thin as its Galaxy S series slab-style phones. The South Korean brand is said to be working on an extra slim foldable smartphone. The purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim model could go official by the end of this year.

Samsung's next foldable could be as thin as Galaxy S series

A report by KED Global, citing industry sources, claims that Samsung Electronics President and Head of MX Business TM Roh asked Samsung engineers to develop an extra slim foldable smartphone similar to the Galaxy S24. The latter has a 7.7mm thin profile. The MX division is said to be working to reduce the weight of the next foldable to below 239 grams.

Beyond the slim profile, Samsung's next foldable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to feature an 8-inch primary screen. This would be a notable upgrade over Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch cover display. The report further claims that Samsung is likely to release a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim model with 10mm thickness by the end of this year. This might allow the brand to make succeeding models thinner in the coming years.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, announced last week in Paris, measures 12.1mm in thickness while folded and weighs 239 grams. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 came with a 13.4mm thick profile when unfolded and 253 grams weight.

As the latest foldable phones from Motorola, Honor, and Vivo are going on sale in markets outside China, there seems to be increasing pressure on Samsung to make a better effort for its foldables. Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Mix Fold 4 will come with 9.47mm thickness and 226 grams weight. This would make the phone significantly thinner and lighter than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6. Similarly, Honor's new Magic V3 measures 9.3mm in thickness and a weight of 230 grams.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
TinyPod Is an Apple Watch Case That Adds a Scroll Wheel to Offer iPod-Like Experience: Features, Price
OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: Unmatched AI Performance in a Sleek Design

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Be as Thin as Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Launch Later This Year: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on These Popular Devices
  2. Vivo V40, V40 Pro With Get Zeiss Optics Cameras May Launch in India Soon
  3. Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  4. Apple Postpones Plans for Thinner iPhone Models: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Samsung Could Launch a New Variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6 in October
  6. This Case Can Turn Your Apple Watch Into an iPod With a Scroll Wheel
  7. HMD Skyline With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, Lumia Design Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD Skyline With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Boat Nirvana Space TWS Earphones With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Support Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Be as Thin as Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Launch Later This Year: Report
  4. Google Pixel Watch 3 Price and Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  5. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With Customisable Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  6. TinyPod Is an Apple Watch Case That Adds a Scroll Wheel to Offer iPod-Like Experience: Features, Price
  7. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Will Be Launched Later This Month, Company Confirms
  8. Crypto Trading Volumes on Centralised Exchanges Reportedly Falling Due to Market Volatility
  9. Microsoft Designer App, the AI-Powered Image Generator Platform Is Now Available For All Users
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, MacBook Air M1, iPhone 13 and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »