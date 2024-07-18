Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched just last week but there have already been rumours about what could be in store for the next-generation book-style foldable from the South Korean giant. As the competition in foldable smartphone spaces continues to intensify Samsung is reportedly gearing up to make its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 as thin as its Galaxy S series slab-style phones. The South Korean brand is said to be working on an extra slim foldable smartphone. The purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim model could go official by the end of this year.

Samsung's next foldable could be as thin as Galaxy S series

A report by KED Global, citing industry sources, claims that Samsung Electronics President and Head of MX Business TM Roh asked Samsung engineers to develop an extra slim foldable smartphone similar to the Galaxy S24. The latter has a 7.7mm thin profile. The MX division is said to be working to reduce the weight of the next foldable to below 239 grams.

Beyond the slim profile, Samsung's next foldable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to feature an 8-inch primary screen. This would be a notable upgrade over Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch cover display. The report further claims that Samsung is likely to release a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim model with 10mm thickness by the end of this year. This might allow the brand to make succeeding models thinner in the coming years.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, announced last week in Paris, measures 12.1mm in thickness while folded and weighs 239 grams. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 came with a 13.4mm thick profile when unfolded and 253 grams weight.

As the latest foldable phones from Motorola, Honor, and Vivo are going on sale in markets outside China, there seems to be increasing pressure on Samsung to make a better effort for its foldables. Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Mix Fold 4 will come with 9.47mm thickness and 226 grams weight. This would make the phone significantly thinner and lighter than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6. Similarly, Honor's new Magic V3 measures 9.3mm in thickness and a weight of 230 grams.