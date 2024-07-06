Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5, will be unveiled on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. Leaked details about the upcoming book-style foldable handset have surfaced online previously over the past few weeks. Recently, promotional images of the phone, alongside those of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, were also leaked. Now, a tipster has reiterated some of the key features and specifications that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to get.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features (expected)
According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,856 pixels and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer screen. Both displays are tipped to get a 120Hz refresh rate, and the cover screen is expected to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The phone is expected to ship with Android 14-based One UI 5.
For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported primary rear sensor alongside a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. The cover screen will likely hold a 10-megapixel front camera sensor, while the inner display is expected to sport a 4-megapixel under-display sensor.
Samsung is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery into the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The handset is also expected to come with S-Pen support and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port. Connectivity options will likely include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. The phone is also expected to carry an IP48-rated build.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to feature an Armor aluminium frame and is expected to weigh 239g. When folded, the phone is expected to measure 12.1mm in thickness; when unfolded, it may measure 5.6mm.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts. Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.