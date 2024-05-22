Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Less Visible Crease, Redesigned Rear Camera Island

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera sensor is seen with a metal rail and a new texture.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 11:26 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10

  • The foldable could get less visible crease on the internal display
  • Samsung's previous Galaxy Z Fold phones have same camera design
  • Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on July 10
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be unveiled in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. As we are inching closer to the rumoured launch timeline, a new render of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has leaked on the Web. The book-style foldable phone is expected to get a significant design change this year. The latest leak indicates a less visible crease on the internal display and a redesigned camera island.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) citing testers, claims that the crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 6's display will be less visible than that on the Galaxy Z Fold 5's screen. The creases won't be “completely eliminated,” but they will be “reduced”. The post doesn't mention how Samsung is making this improvement, but it could be achieved by using a thicker form of ultra-thin glass (UTG).

Additionally, the tipster has shared a close-up shot of one of the lenses of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is shown with a ring with a metal rail that has a grooved texture, marking a departure from Samsung's existing design. Last year's model has only a small metal ring around the lenses. The watermark of the picture indicates that it is partially AI-generated. It is, therefore, advised to take these details with a grain of salt.

Samsung's previous generation Galaxy Z Fold phones have had the same camera design with three sensors protruding from a raised section of the phone. The upcoming phone is said to get better cameras than the Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was spotted on the Geekbench website earlier this month with the model number SM-F956U. It was listed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, Android 14 operating system, and 10GB of RAM. It is expected to feature a titanium frame and could be available in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. It is tipped to carry a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W.

Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
