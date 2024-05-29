Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Show Galaxy S24-Like Design, Wider Cover Screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to debut with a boxy design.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2024 19:18 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover screen

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could land in July
  • The design seems to have drawn inspiration from the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected to feature a titanium frame
Samsung's next big Unpacked event is expected to take place in July in Paris with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 taking the spotlight. This year, the South Korean tech giant is expected to bring a significant design change to its book-style foldable phone. A recent leak from a tipster hints at a boxy makeover for Galaxy Z Fold 6 inspired by the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is anticipated to come with a wider cover screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design leak

Reliable tipster Ice Universe offered a brief glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on X through alleged real-life renders. The latest image shows a close-up of the top bezel of the display belonging to the upcoming foldable. The design seems to have drawn inspiration from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It has a boxy design.

Last week, the tipster posted an alleged image of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 showing a wider cover screen. The design also matches up with previous leaks.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (rumoured) 

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a 6.3-inch cover screen, which would be an upgrade from the 6.2-inch cover screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is also expected to feature a less visible crease and a redesigned camera island. The foldable was earlier spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-F956U. It was listed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, Android 14 operating system, and 10GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature a titanium frame and could be unveiled in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. It is likely to house a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W.

Samsung's foldable lineup is believed to be unveiled at an Galaxy Unpacked event that could take place on July 10 in Paris. The brand is expected to bring numerous upgrades to this year's flagship foldables to withstand the growing competition from phones like the OnePlus Open (Review).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung
