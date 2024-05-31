Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Indian Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Indian Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification

Samsung was previously tipped to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with an in-house Exynos chip in select regions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2024 11:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Indian Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification

Photo Credit: Samsung

amsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 run on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Highlights
  • Launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could take place in July
  • We may see a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra alongside the standard model this year
  • US variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was benchmarked earlier this month
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to land in July alongside Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung is likely to unveil an 'Ultra' foldable model this time around — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra — alongside the regular models. Previous leaks indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would come equipped with the latest Snapdragon chipset in all markets and the new Geekbench listing echoes this rumour. Additionally, alleged battery units of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench

A smartphone with model number SM-F956B surfaced on the Geekbench website on May 29. The listing, which is believed to be the Indian variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 reveals the handset scored 3,582 points in the multi-core test and 1,476 points in the single-core test. The US variant of the book-style foldable with model number SM-F956U was benchmarked earlier this month.

The purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 listing on Geekbench reveals it is equipped with an octa-core CPU codenamed 'Pineapple' and a governor named 'walt'. It has a base frequency of 2.27 GHz and a peak frequency of 3.40GHz. These CPU frequencies and codenames indicate the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This custom chipset is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Further, the listing shows 12GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification

Meanwhile, MySmartPrice reports that two Samsung smartphone batteries with model numbers EB-BF959ABE and EB-BF959ABY recently received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). These battery units are said to belong to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

Samsung was earlier rumoured to use an in-house Exynos chipset in at least some regions in the next-generation foldables. As a result, it is best to take this benchmark listing with a grain of salt.

The latest foldable lineup is believed to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event that could take place in Paris on July 10, according to a recent report.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Said to Plan AI-Based Siri Overhaul to Control Individual App Functions
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Logs Minor Gains as Prices of Most Altcoins Tumble Amid Market Volatility

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Indian Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple AI-Based Siri Overhaul May Let You Control Individual App Functions
  2. Realme GT 6 India Launch Confirmed, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo 6
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Offers Prepaid Plans With Free Netflix Subscription
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  5. Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. Oppo Reno 12F 5G May Launch Soon Globally, and in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Logs Minor Gains as Prices of Most Altcoins Tumble Amid Market Volatility
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Indian Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification
  3. Apple Said to Plan AI-Based Siri Overhaul to Control Individual App Functions
  4. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Spotted on Several Certification Sites; BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch
  5. JioFinance App With UPI, Banking Services Launched in Beta By Jio Financial Services
  6. HMD Nighthawk, Tomcat and 'Project Fusion' Reportedly in Development: Expected Specifications, Price
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 7300, Dimensity 7300X Chipsets With AI Computing, Multitasking Capabilities Unveiled
  8. Oppo Pad 3 Key Specifications Leak Online; Might Sport 12.1-Inch LCD Screen
  9. Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size to Touch 71.6 Billion by 2030 Amid Increasing Adoption, Awareness: Report
  10. Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Multitask With New Minimised Custom Tabs Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »