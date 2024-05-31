Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to land in July alongside Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung is likely to unveil an 'Ultra' foldable model this time around — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra — alongside the regular models. Previous leaks indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would come equipped with the latest Snapdragon chipset in all markets and the new Geekbench listing echoes this rumour. Additionally, alleged battery units of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench

A smartphone with model number SM-F956B surfaced on the Geekbench website on May 29. The listing, which is believed to be the Indian variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 reveals the handset scored 3,582 points in the multi-core test and 1,476 points in the single-core test. The US variant of the book-style foldable with model number SM-F956U was benchmarked earlier this month.

The purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 listing on Geekbench reveals it is equipped with an octa-core CPU codenamed 'Pineapple' and a governor named 'walt'. It has a base frequency of 2.27 GHz and a peak frequency of 3.40GHz. These CPU frequencies and codenames indicate the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This custom chipset is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Further, the listing shows 12GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification

Meanwhile, MySmartPrice reports that two Samsung smartphone batteries with model numbers EB-BF959ABE and EB-BF959ABY recently received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). These battery units are said to belong to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

Samsung was earlier rumoured to use an in-house Exynos chipset in at least some regions in the next-generation foldables. As a result, it is best to take this benchmark listing with a grain of salt.

The latest foldable lineup is believed to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event that could take place in Paris on July 10, according to a recent report.

