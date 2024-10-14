Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched in July during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is said to make its debut soon as a thinner variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Rumours about the upcoming book-style foldable phone have been doing rounds on the Web, and now a new leak suggests that it will have a less noticeable display crease. While the launch date of Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is still a mystery, it is expected to go official at some point this year.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X claimed that Samsung has done a "good job" with crease control on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, calling it “better than ever.” While the tipster doesn't reveal specific details about the foldable, the post suggests that the crease on the Special Edition phone will be less noticeable compared to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Specifications (Rumoured)

Past leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will come with a thinner body and wider cover display than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is likely to have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm thickness. It is said to have S Pen support as well and could carry a 200-megapixel main camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is expected to boast an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display, larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal display and 6.3-inch external screen. It is likely to have a titanium frame for added durability.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might not get a wide launch. It is rumoured to be available in China and South Korea. The handset was earlier speculated to come with Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra moniker. It is likely to go official before the end of this year.