Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Tipped to Feature Less Visible Display Crease

Samsung claimed to have done a "good job" with crease control on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Tipped to Feature Less Visible Display Crease

Samsung released two foldable smartphones in July

Highlights
  • Samsung released two foldable smartphones in July
  • It is likely to have a thickness of 10.6mm
  • Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could boast an 8-inch internal display
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched in July during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is said to make its debut soon as a thinner variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Rumours about the upcoming book-style foldable phone have been doing rounds on the Web, and now a new leak suggests that it will have a less noticeable display crease. While the launch date of Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is still a mystery,  it is expected to go official at some point this year.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X claimed that Samsung has done a "good job" with crease control on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, calling it “better than ever.” While the tipster doesn't reveal specific details about the foldable, the post suggests that the crease on the Special Edition phone will be less noticeable compared to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Specifications (Rumoured)

Past leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will come with a thinner body and wider cover display than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is likely to have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm thickness. It is said to have S Pen support as well and could carry a 200-megapixel main camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is expected to boast an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display, larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal display and 6.3-inch external screen. It is likely to have a titanium frame for added durability.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might not get a wide launch. It is rumoured to be available in China and South Korea. The handset was earlier speculated to come with Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra moniker. It is likely to go official before the end of this year.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $64,000 Following US’ PPI Data Disclosure, Altcoins Trade Sideways

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Tipped to Feature Less Visible Display Crease
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Could Get an RGB Light Strip Around Rear Camera Module
  2. Honor Magic 7 Series, Honor MagicOS 9.0 Launch Dates Revealed
  3. Rare Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Returns to Earth After 80,000 Years
  4. Bitcoin Surges Past $64,000, While Altcoins Remain Steady
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition May Get Less Visible Display Crease
  6. Apple Said to Launch a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Rival in 2027
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro Specifications Leaked; Display, Charging and Processor Details Tipped
  2. Hubble Space Telescope Finds Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Mysteriously Oscillating in Size and Speed
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Tipped to Feature Less Visible Display Crease
  4. Rare Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Appears in Earth Skies After 80,000 Years, Best Viewing Said to be This Week
  5. India’s AstroSat and NASA's Space Observatories Collaborate to Unravel Black Hole’s Mystery
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $64,000 Following US’ PPI Data Disclosure, Altcoins Trade Sideways
  7. iQOO 13 Tipped to Feature RGB Light Strip Around Rear Camera Module
  8. Apple Smart Glasses, AirPods With Cameras May Launch in 2027, Affordable Vision Pro in Pipeline: Mark Gurman
  9. Honor Magic 7 Series Launch Date Set for October 30; MagicOS 9.0 to Be Announced on October 23
  10. Star Health Says It Received $68,000 Ransom Demand After Data Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »