Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition soon. The book-style foldable expected to debut as a slimmer version of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 has already appeared in various leaks in recent weeks. Most recently, supposed design renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition have surfaced on the Web. The renders show a triple rear camera unit on the phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition seems to have a flat frame with curved corners.

Tipster Evan Blass briefly shared alleged renders of a foldable smartphone on X. While the post doesn't include the device's name, it presumably could be of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The first image gives us a glimpse of what the device's rear could look like. It appears to have a triple rear camera setup with a raised camera island and individual camera rings.

The second image shared by the tipster suggests the right-hand side of the device. The right spine houses the power button while the volume buttons are arranged above it. The rose gold-coloured frame of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition looks flat with curved corners.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Specifications (Rumoured)

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will come with a thinner body and less noticeable crease than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It could have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm thickness. It is said to have S Pen support and a titanium frame.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main camera. It is rumoured to pack an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display. It was previously tipped to be called Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra.