Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Edition special edition is offered in a single colour option.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 09:38 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition (pictured above) has a similar design as standard Fold 6

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be available in South Korea
  • The foldable handset comes with an upgraded 200-megapixel wide-angle lens
  • It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be available for purchase in select markets starting next week, the company announced on Monday. The new foldable smartphone is thinner and lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 that debuted earlier this year. It also improves upon several of its features including the camera system and the display. However, its launch is limited and will only be initially available in the South Korean technology conglomerate's home base.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition price starts at KRW 2,789,600 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) in South Korea. It will be available in a single 16GB+512GB configuration and a Black Shadow colourway, the company announced in a newsroom post.

The foldable handset can be purchased starting October 25 through the brand website and other online channels such as T Direct Shop, KT, Eu+. Customers who purchase this model will receive discount coupons for other Samsung products like the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Editions features marginally bigger displays than its predecessor, with 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer screens. For reference, the standard model is equipped with a 6.3-inch external and 7.60-inch internal screen. The outer and internal displays have 21:9 and 20:18 aspect ratios, respectively.

The special edition model also has better ergonomics. Samsung says it is 1.5mm thinner and 3g lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, having 10.6mm thickness and 236g weight. For optics, Samsung has bumped up the main wide-angle shooter to 200-megapixels. The rest of the lenses remain unchanged.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, paired with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. It also supports Galaxy AI — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for smartphones and other devices.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
