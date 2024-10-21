Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be available for purchase in select markets starting next week, the company announced on Monday. The new foldable smartphone is thinner and lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 that debuted earlier this year. It also improves upon several of its features including the camera system and the display. However, its launch is limited and will only be initially available in the South Korean technology conglomerate's home base.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition price starts at KRW 2,789,600 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) in South Korea. It will be available in a single 16GB+512GB configuration and a Black Shadow colourway, the company announced in a newsroom post.

The foldable handset can be purchased starting October 25 through the brand website and other online channels such as T Direct Shop, KT, Eu+. Customers who purchase this model will receive discount coupons for other Samsung products like the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Editions features marginally bigger displays than its predecessor, with 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer screens. For reference, the standard model is equipped with a 6.3-inch external and 7.60-inch internal screen. The outer and internal displays have 21:9 and 20:18 aspect ratios, respectively.

The special edition model also has better ergonomics. Samsung says it is 1.5mm thinner and 3g lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, having 10.6mm thickness and 236g weight. For optics, Samsung has bumped up the main wide-angle shooter to 200-megapixels. The rest of the lenses remain unchanged.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, paired with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. It also supports Galaxy AI — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for smartphones and other devices.