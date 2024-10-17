Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Confirmed to Launch in South Korea on October 21

Unlike the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the special edition variant is expected to have limited availability.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2024 09:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Confirmed to Launch in South Korea on October 21

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may feature a similar design as standard Fold 6 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition to launch on October 21
  • The purported handset may have a slimmer design than the standard model
  • Only 4-5 lakhs of this variant are likely to be produced
Samsung has confirmed the launch of an upcoming Galaxy device in its home country of South Korea next week. While details remain unknown, the upcoming unveiling is widely speculated to be of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which has been rumoured to be in development for some time. Notably, this development builds upon recent leaks that suggested the purported handset may feature a thinner design and bigger displays compared to the standard model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launch Date

In a newsroom post, Samsung South Korea announced that it will showcase a new Galaxy device on October 21. The device is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. A teaser video has also been posted, but doesn't show the device. The company did not reveal any details about the purported device, however recent reports hint at a redesigned camera module which may be stacked in a rectangular layout instead of the pill-shaped unit on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Furthermore, the foldable smartphone could have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm thickness — translating into a difference of just 1.5mm. It is said to have S Pen support and a titanium frame.

In terms of optics, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera. It is also reported to be equipped with marginally bigger displays, with a claimed 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer display. For reference, the standard model is equipped with a 6.3-inch internal and 7.60-inch external screen.

However, unlike the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 which is globally available, the special edition variant launched by the South Korean technology conglomerate is expected to have limited availability. Reports suggest will only launch in two markets: China and South Korea. The foldable smartphone is tipped to first debut on September 25 in South Korea – the company's home base. This launch is said to be followed by its unveiling in China shortly after.

The production numbers are likely to remain limited too, with only 4 to 5 lakh units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition expected to be produced.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Confirmed to Launch in South Korea on October 21
