Samsung has confirmed the launch of an upcoming Galaxy device in its home country of South Korea next week. While details remain unknown, the upcoming unveiling is widely speculated to be of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which has been rumoured to be in development for some time. Notably, this development builds upon recent leaks that suggested the purported handset may feature a thinner design and bigger displays compared to the standard model.

In a newsroom post, Samsung South Korea announced that it will showcase a new Galaxy device on October 21. The device is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. A teaser video has also been posted, but doesn't show the device. The company did not reveal any details about the purported device, however recent reports hint at a redesigned camera module which may be stacked in a rectangular layout instead of the pill-shaped unit on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Furthermore, the foldable smartphone could have a thickness of 10.6mm when folded, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 12.1mm thickness — translating into a difference of just 1.5mm. It is said to have S Pen support and a titanium frame.

In terms of optics, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera. It is also reported to be equipped with marginally bigger displays, with a claimed 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer display. For reference, the standard model is equipped with a 6.3-inch internal and 7.60-inch external screen.

However, unlike the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 which is globally available, the special edition variant launched by the South Korean technology conglomerate is expected to have limited availability. Reports suggest will only launch in two markets: China and South Korea. The foldable smartphone is tipped to first debut on September 25 in South Korea – the company's home base. This launch is said to be followed by its unveiling in China shortly after.

The production numbers are likely to remain limited too, with only 4 to 5 lakh units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition expected to be produced.