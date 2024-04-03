Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prototype Image Surfaces, Dimensions Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still months away, but a new leak has revealed more information about the handset. A recent report claimed that the South Korean tech giant could launch a more premium version of the standard model dubbed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra this year as well, but no details about it are known. Now, a tipster has revealed the possible dimensions and display ratio of the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model, and based on the information, the foldable might get some design changes.

According to a post by tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might weigh less than its predecessor by a significant margin. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, launched last year weighs 253g, but in comparison, this year's model could weigh 239g. For reference, this is the same weight as the OnePlus Open.

The weight is not the only improvement the foldable smartphone is tipped to get. The tipster said in a separate post, “The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 standard version has an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm, a folded thickness of 12.1mm, and a weight of 239 grams. The resolution of both the internal and external screens has been improved. The internal screen is 7.6 inches, 7:6 ratio, and the external screen is 6.3 inches, 22:9 Proportion.”

To unpack, the thickness of the smartphone in both folded and unfolded state has been trimmed compared to the predecessor, which means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could fit in the pocket much more comfortably. The external display is also slightly bigger, which means the tech giant could offer slimmer bezels. Finally, the tipster also highlights that the resolution of both the external and internal display has improved.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 prototype

Photo Credit: X/Ice Universe

Further, Ice Universe also shared an image with the caption, “This is the prototype of Galaxy Z Fold 6”. In the picture, a bar-shaped smartphone can be seen which appears pretty similar to last year's Z Fold 5. Not a lot is known about Samsung's foldables at this point. But a report last week claimed that both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could come with a 25W wired charging solution. If this is true, then the charging speed on this year's foldables will see no improvements compared to the last year's models.

