Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 standard version is assured to receive four major OS updates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 12:48 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Enterprise Edition of Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 comes in a Green shade

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 has IP68-certified build
  • Samsung has promised seven years of Android upgrades for Galaxy S24
  • The Galaxy Tab Active 5 has a 13-megapixel rear camera
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G with IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability was launched in January this year alongside the Galaxy XCover 7. Months after its debut, a Samsung executive has revealed that the enterprise edition of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G will receive Android and security updates for eight years. The standard version of the rugged tablet will get four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

A Samsung executive from the Netherlands posted (via SamMobile) on LinkedIn that the enterprise edition of Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5 will get Android OS and security updates for eight years. This means the tablet will get updates till 2032 and receive new features until the Android 22 version. Meanwhile, the standard version of the rugged tablet is confirmed to receive four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 would be the first tablet from the South Korean brand assured to receive software updates for a longer period. Samsung has promised seven years of Android updates and security patches for the latest Galaxy S24 series. Google is also providing seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung's Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 comes in a Green shade and runs on Android 14. It features an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection and runs on a 5nm octa-core SoC.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,050mAh battery. The tablet also has a MIL-STD-810H certified build and IP68 rating to protect the device against vibrations, accidental shocks, drops, rain, and dust. It comes with S Pen integration and supports the face unlock feature. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.00-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iOS 17.4.1 Rolling Out With Bug Fixes, Security Updates Alongside iPadOS 17.4.1: How to Download
Bitcoin Value Sees Notable Spike, Most Altcoins Shrug Off Volatile Phase of Price Correction
