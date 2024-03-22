Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G with IP68-certified build and military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability was launched in January this year alongside the Galaxy XCover 7. Months after its debut, a Samsung executive has revealed that the enterprise edition of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G will receive Android and security updates for eight years. The standard version of the rugged tablet will get four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

A Samsung executive from the Netherlands posted (via SamMobile) on LinkedIn that the enterprise edition of Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5 will get Android OS and security updates for eight years. This means the tablet will get updates till 2032 and receive new features until the Android 22 version. Meanwhile, the standard version of the rugged tablet is confirmed to receive four major OS updates and five years of security patches.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 would be the first tablet from the South Korean brand assured to receive software updates for a longer period. Samsung has promised seven years of Android updates and security patches for the latest Galaxy S24 series. Google is also providing seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung's Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 comes in a Green shade and runs on Android 14. It features an 8-inch WUXGA TFT display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection and runs on a 5nm octa-core SoC.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,050mAh battery. The tablet also has a MIL-STD-810H certified build and IP68 rating to protect the device against vibrations, accidental shocks, drops, rain, and dust. It comes with S Pen integration and supports the face unlock feature.

