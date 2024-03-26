Technology News
Samsung Galaxy C55 5G could be a rebrand of the Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 12:40 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G could debut as a successor to Galaxy M54 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung might be readying Galaxy C55
  • Galaxy C55 5G appeared on the listing with the model number m55xq
  • It could run on Android 14
Samsung Galaxy C55 5G could launch soon as a new entrant in the company's Galaxy C-series. Samsung is yet to confirm the arrival of a new Galaxy C-series phone, but ahead of it, the phone has been reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console. The Galaxy C55 5G is said to have appeared on the listing with the model number m55xq and an official-looking image. Based on the listing, it could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The Galaxy C55 5G could come as a rebrand of the Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55.

Myfixguide spotted the listing of Galaxy C55 5G on the Google Play Console website. The screenshots shared by the publication show the handset with model number m55xq. The listing, as per the report, suggests 8GB RAM and Android 14 operating system on the upcoming handset. It is said to be listed with a Qualcomm chipset codenamed SM7450, coupled with Adreno 644 GPU. This codename is associated with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The Google Play Console listing reportedly shows a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution and 450ppi pixel density on the Galaxy C55 5G.

The listing also includes an alleged image of Galaxy C55 5G. The handset is said to have a centrally located hole-punch design on the display and triple cameras on the back. The model number m55xq and render indicate that this upcoming handset could be the rebranded version of the unannounced Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55. The former could be powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC, while the latter may get the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Like previous Galaxy C-series phones, the Galaxy C55 5G is anticipated to be exclusively available in the Chinese market. However, Samsung is yet to reveal plans to revive the Galaxy C lineup. Therefore, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
