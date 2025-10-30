Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones

The unannounced chip could feature a design blueprint identical to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, as per the tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 October 2025 15:19 IST
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones

The SoC is expected to sit above the Snapdragon 8 Elite (pictured) in Qualcomm's lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Qualcomm chip may use TSMC’s N3p fabrication process
  • It is tipped to include an Adreno 840 GPU clocked at 1.2GHz
  • Vivo, iQOO, and Motorola are expected to use the chip in future phones
Advertisement

Following the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC last month, Qualcomm is rumoured to be working on another member that could join the Snapdragon 8 series. Key specifications of the chip, dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, have been leaked by a tipster. It is said to be fabricated using TSMC's N3p process and has the same CPU and GPU architecture as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Although its launch date remains under wraps, Vivo, iQOO, and Motorola may use the rumoured chip in their upcoming handsets.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Specifications (Leaked)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station's (translated from Chinese) post on Weibo, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will feature Qualcomm's Oryon CPU and be fabricated based on TSMC's N3p process. It is said to have an octa-core architecture, comprising two cores clocked at 3.8GHz and six cores operating at 3.32GHz. The SoC is tipped to be accompanied by an Adreno 840 GPU.

snapdragon 8 gen 5 leak dcs Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Key specifications of the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

The unannounced Snapdragon chip could feature a design blueprint identical to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The SoC may also use the same GPU architecture, according to the tipster. However, the number of physical processing units in the GPU may be reduced to reduce costs.

Despite this, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5's GPU is still expected to run at the same 1.2GHz clock speed as the flagship SoC.

In terms of benchmarks, the chip may deliver an AnTuTu score of more than 3.3 million. It is also tipped to have around 3,000 and 10,000 single-core and multi-core scores, respectively, on Geekbench 6. The tipster claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 could be able to maintain over 100 frames per second in the GFXBench Aztec Ruins 1440p benchmark.

Overall, the unannounced chipset is expected to have the same CPU performance as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, although it may lag behind in GPU performance.

Qualcomm has yet to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. However, manufacturers such as iQOO, Motorola, Meizu, and Vivo could use the unannounced SoC in their upcoming smartphones, as per the tipster.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Specifications, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Related Stories

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  2. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Microsoft Azure Outage: What Caused the Issue, How It Was Resolved
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India in November With This Chipset
  5. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  7. Gemini 3 AI Model Will Be Released Soon, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  8. Stray is Coming to PS Plus Essential Tier in November
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specs, Benchmarks Leak
  10. Samsung Wallet Updated With Support for These UPI Improvements in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones
  2. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  3. Samsung Wallet Updated With UPI Onboarding and Support for Biometric Payments
  4. OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation
  5. Lava Agni 4 Teased to Feature Metal Design and Flat Edges, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Bitcoin’s Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut
  7. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  8. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE
  9. Google Confirms Gemini 3 AI Model Release Timeline: Tipped to Offer Improved Reasoning
  10. Google Brings Major Changes to Play Store Operations in the US After Epic Games Ruling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »