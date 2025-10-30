Following the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC last month, Qualcomm is rumoured to be working on another member that could join the Snapdragon 8 series. Key specifications of the chip, dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, have been leaked by a tipster. It is said to be fabricated using TSMC's N3p process and has the same CPU and GPU architecture as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Although its launch date remains under wraps, Vivo, iQOO, and Motorola may use the rumoured chip in their upcoming handsets.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Specifications (Leaked)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station's (translated from Chinese) post on Weibo, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will feature Qualcomm's Oryon CPU and be fabricated based on TSMC's N3p process. It is said to have an octa-core architecture, comprising two cores clocked at 3.8GHz and six cores operating at 3.32GHz. The SoC is tipped to be accompanied by an Adreno 840 GPU.

Key specifications of the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

The unannounced Snapdragon chip could feature a design blueprint identical to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The SoC may also use the same GPU architecture, according to the tipster. However, the number of physical processing units in the GPU may be reduced to reduce costs.

Despite this, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5's GPU is still expected to run at the same 1.2GHz clock speed as the flagship SoC.

In terms of benchmarks, the chip may deliver an AnTuTu score of more than 3.3 million. It is also tipped to have around 3,000 and 10,000 single-core and multi-core scores, respectively, on Geekbench 6. The tipster claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 could be able to maintain over 100 frames per second in the GFXBench Aztec Ruins 1440p benchmark.

Overall, the unannounced chipset is expected to have the same CPU performance as the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, although it may lag behind in GPU performance.

Qualcomm has yet to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. However, manufacturers such as iQOO, Motorola, Meizu, and Vivo could use the unannounced SoC in their upcoming smartphones, as per the tipster.