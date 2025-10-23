OnePlus could be working on a new high-end smartphone, in addition to the upcoming OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6. A Chinese tipster claims it will debut later this year with the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC from Qualcomm and a larger battery than any existing OnePlus model. Details like the name and series of the phone remain under wraps. Meanwhile, the company is set to launch the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 in China on October 27. The latter is confirmed to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the OnePlus 15 will be equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

OnePlus May Launch a New Phone With High-End Specifications

A post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that a new handset is in the works with a flat screen with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the soon-to-be-unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The phone is also said to feature a battery with a capacity of 8,000mAh or higher.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

While the tipster didn't directly mention the brand name in the post, the follow-up comments suggest that the handset in question could be a OnePlus smartphone. In a comment, the tipster states that the device will launch by the end of 2025, aligning with the anticipated debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The tipster further claims the upcoming phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset could offer similar performance to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which will be present on the OnePlus Ace 6.

Both the OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus 15 are scheduled to be launched in China on October 27 alongside the OnePlus Pad 2. The launch event will begin at 7pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery, while the Ace 6 features a 7,800mAh unit. The former is confirmed to boast an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China.

The OnePlus Ace 6 will be launched in Black, Flash White and Quicksilver (translated from Chinese) colourways. It weighs 213g. The OnePlus 15, in contrast, will come in Absolute Black, Mist Purple, and Original Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) colourways.

