Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Launch as First Foldable With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Said to Follow

Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Launch as First Foldable With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Said to Follow

The highest-end variant of the purported Oppo Find N6 is also expected to include satellite communication support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 12:48 IST
Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Launch as First Foldable With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Said to Follow

Photo Credit: Oppo

The existing Oppo Find N5 is powered by Qualcomm's 7-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find N6 is tipped to offer a thinner, lighter design
  • Find X9s may launch as a compact flagship with almost 7,000mAh battery
  • All three Oppo flagships may launch separately in early 2026
Advertisement

Oppo appears to be gearing up for one of its most eventful flagship cycles yet, with multiple premium devices reportedly moving through development and certification. Recent leaks from Chinese social media hint that the company is preparing updates across both its foldable and traditional flagship categories, including an all-new generation of the Find N series and the next wave of Find X models. The company launched the base Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro handsets in India earlier this month, following their debut in China and select global markets in October.

Oppo Find N6 Could Be First Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

The hardware for the first foldable smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset has already been finalised, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The emoji used by the tipster and comments under the post suggest it could be the purported Oppo Find N6.

The highest-end variant of the purported Oppo Find N6 is also expected to offer satellite communication support. Notably, the Oppo Find N5 relied on a trimmed-down version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite that featured a seven-core CPU rather than the standard eight-core design. It is not yet known whether the Find N6 will use the full chipset or another reduced-core variant.

The same tipster previously suggested that the Oppo Find N6 may come with an 8.1-inch main inner screen and a 6.6-inch cover display. It is tipped to be "thinner and lighter than a traditional foldable phone," support wireless charging and feature customisable buttons alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Backed by a 6,000mAh+ battery, the Oppo Find N6 handset is expected to include multispectral imaging, a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 main sensor, as well as a 50-megapixel 3x thin periscope shooter.

Oppo May Also Launch the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Soon

Oppo is also preparing its next imaging flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, the tipster added. This model will likely use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and sport a 200-megapixel Sony IMX09E main sensor alongside an IMX09A periscope telephoto shooter with around three times optical zoom support and improved long-distance zoom performance.

Previous leaks mentioned that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may include two 50-megapixel periscope telephoto cameras and an ultra-wide shooter in addition to the primary sensor. The other telephoto lenses are reported to use the Sony LYT-828 sensor, which also appears in the Oppo Find X9 Pro and the Vivo X300 Pro. The phone may also carry a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The tipster further claimed that the Oppo Find X9s, expected to serve as the compact flagship model in the lineup, is said to run on the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Plus chipset, which will likely be an overclocked version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

The Oppo Find X9s handset may come with a 6.3-inch display, a large battery nearing 7,000mAh capacity, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the leak, the development of this model is moving quickly, hinting at an earlier-than-expected launch.

The Oppo Find N6 may launch in China between January and March 2026, according to an earlier report. The company may also unveil the rumoured Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s during the same timeframe, but at separate launch events.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Oppo X9 Ultra, Oppo X9s, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Reportedly Planning to Increase Interoperability Between Gemini and NotebookLM
Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Launch as First Foldable With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Said to Follow
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C85 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Black Friday Sale: Check Discounts on These iPhone 16 Models on Vijay Sales
  3. Moto G57 Power With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-600 Camera Launched in India
  4. Croma Black Friday Sale: Best Laptops Under Rs 40,000
  5. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could See Exynos Chip Return Due to This Reason
  6. OnePlus Ace 6T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  7. Snapdragon Phones Will Soon Support AirDrop Transfers via Quick Share
  8. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  9. Realme 16 Pro Key Features Leaked; Could Be Available in These Colourways
  10. Steam Machine's Price Will Be in Line With Current PC Market, Says Valve
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $86,900 as Market Shows Early Signs of Rotation
  2. Steam Machine Will Be Priced Like a PC With 'Same Level of Performance', Valve Says
  3. Poco Pad M1 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Hinting at Imminent Global Debut
  4. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Camera, Display Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Kirin 9030 Chipset
  5. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Realme C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Be Equipped With 7,000mAh Battery
  7. Anthropic Tipped to Launch the Claude Opus 4.5 AI Model This Week
  8. Snapdragon-Powered Phones Will Soon Support AirDrop Transfers via Quick Share
  9. Apple, Amazon, Meta Among US Tech Giants Opposing Jio, Vi’s 6GHz Band Allocation Demand: Report
  10. Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Launch as First Foldable With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra Said to Follow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »