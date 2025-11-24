Oppo appears to be gearing up for one of its most eventful flagship cycles yet, with multiple premium devices reportedly moving through development and certification. Recent leaks from Chinese social media hint that the company is preparing updates across both its foldable and traditional flagship categories, including an all-new generation of the Find N series and the next wave of Find X models. The company launched the base Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro handsets in India earlier this month, following their debut in China and select global markets in October.

Oppo Find N6 Could Be First Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

The hardware for the first foldable smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset has already been finalised, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The emoji used by the tipster and comments under the post suggest it could be the purported Oppo Find N6.

The highest-end variant of the purported Oppo Find N6 is also expected to offer satellite communication support. Notably, the Oppo Find N5 relied on a trimmed-down version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite that featured a seven-core CPU rather than the standard eight-core design. It is not yet known whether the Find N6 will use the full chipset or another reduced-core variant.

The same tipster previously suggested that the Oppo Find N6 may come with an 8.1-inch main inner screen and a 6.6-inch cover display. It is tipped to be "thinner and lighter than a traditional foldable phone," support wireless charging and feature customisable buttons alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Backed by a 6,000mAh+ battery, the Oppo Find N6 handset is expected to include multispectral imaging, a 50-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT808 main sensor, as well as a 50-megapixel 3x thin periscope shooter.

Oppo May Also Launch the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Soon

Oppo is also preparing its next imaging flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, the tipster added. This model will likely use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and sport a 200-megapixel Sony IMX09E main sensor alongside an IMX09A periscope telephoto shooter with around three times optical zoom support and improved long-distance zoom performance.

Previous leaks mentioned that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may include two 50-megapixel periscope telephoto cameras and an ultra-wide shooter in addition to the primary sensor. The other telephoto lenses are reported to use the Sony LYT-828 sensor, which also appears in the Oppo Find X9 Pro and the Vivo X300 Pro. The phone may also carry a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The tipster further claimed that the Oppo Find X9s, expected to serve as the compact flagship model in the lineup, is said to run on the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Plus chipset, which will likely be an overclocked version of the standard MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

The Oppo Find X9s handset may come with a 6.3-inch display, a large battery nearing 7,000mAh capacity, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the leak, the development of this model is moving quickly, hinting at an earlier-than-expected launch.

The Oppo Find N6 may launch in China between January and March 2026, according to an earlier report. The company may also unveil the rumoured Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s during the same timeframe, but at separate launch events.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.