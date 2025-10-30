Technology News
Lava Agni 4 Teased to Feature Metal Design and Flat Edges, Could Launch in India Soon

The upcoming Lava Agni 4 is tipped to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 14:37 IST
Lava Agni 4 Teased to Feature Metal Design and Flat Edges, Could Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: X/@LavaMobile

Lava Agni 4 is teased to have a metal middle frame

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 4 may feature a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera module
  • The handset could be powered by a MediaTek DImesnity 8350 SoC
  • The Lava Agni 4 may pack a 7,000mAh+ battery
Lava Agni 4 will launch in India soon, and the handset is confirmed to arrive in the country in November. The latest teaser suggests the phone will feature a metal body and buttons with a metallic finish, a design upgrade from previous models. Earlier leaks have revealed key specifications and expected pricing, indicating that the Lava Agni 4 will target the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The handset is expected to succeed the Agni 3, which was unveiled in India in October 2024 with a secondary mini AMOLED screen at the back.

Lava Agni 4 Design Teased Ahead of India Launch in November

Earlier this month, the company confirmed that the Lava Agni 4 handset will launch in India in November. The company's latest X (formerly Twitter) post states, “Forged from metal—because plastic dreams shatter.” This indicates that the phone will feature a premium metal design, marking a significant step up from its predecessors.

This suggests that the handset may feature a metallic middle frame. The image attached to the post shows the power button and volume rocker with a metallic finish. We also get a glimpse of a horizontal pill-shaped camera island at the back, which may also feature a metallic finish.

The upcoming Lava Agni 4 is tipped to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may run on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset is likely to pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh and house a dual 50-megapixel camera setup on the back.

Its predecessor, the Lava Agni 3, debuted in India in October last year at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. It offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200×2,652 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and includes a 1.74-inch secondary AMOLED touch panel on the rear. The device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset.

In the camera department, the Lava Agni 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto unit. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter, and the phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Lava Agni 4, Lava Agni 4 India Launch, Lava Agni 4 Features, Lava Agni 4 Design, Lava Agni 3, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
