Lava Agni 4 will launch in India soon, and the handset is confirmed to arrive in the country in November. The latest teaser suggests the phone will feature a metal body and buttons with a metallic finish, a design upgrade from previous models. Earlier leaks have revealed key specifications and expected pricing, indicating that the Lava Agni 4 will target the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The handset is expected to succeed the Agni 3, which was unveiled in India in October 2024 with a secondary mini AMOLED screen at the back.

Lava Agni 4 Design Teased Ahead of India Launch in November

Earlier this month, the company confirmed that the Lava Agni 4 handset will launch in India in November. The company's latest X (formerly Twitter) post states, “Forged from metal—because plastic dreams shatter.” This indicates that the phone will feature a premium metal design, marking a significant step up from its predecessors.

This suggests that the handset may feature a metallic middle frame. The image attached to the post shows the power button and volume rocker with a metallic finish. We also get a glimpse of a horizontal pill-shaped camera island at the back, which may also feature a metallic finish.

The upcoming Lava Agni 4 is tipped to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may run on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset is likely to pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh and house a dual 50-megapixel camera setup on the back.

Its predecessor, the Lava Agni 3, debuted in India in October last year at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. It offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200×2,652 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and includes a 1.74-inch secondary AMOLED touch panel on the rear. The device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset.

In the camera department, the Lava Agni 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto unit. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter, and the phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.