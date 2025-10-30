Technology News
Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Realme GT 8 Pro launched in China on October 21 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 15:01 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro carries a Ricoh GR-tuned rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will debut in India with a Ricoh-tuned camera setup
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 chip in India
  • In China, the handset packs a 7,000mAh battery
Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India in November, the company announced on Thursday. Like its Chinese counterpart, the Realme GT 8 series handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm, paired with a HyperVision AI chip,. Moreover, two dedicated microsites for Realme's flagship phone reveal that it will be sold in the country via the Realme India website and a popular e-commerce platform. The company has yet to confirm the availability of the vanilla Realme GT 8 in the country.

Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch its flagship Realme GT 8 Pro in India in November. As mentioned above, two dedicated microsites for the phone have confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in the country via Flipkart and the company's online store.

Additionally, the microsite suggests that the Indian variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by the same chipset, dubbed Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, as its Chinese counterpart. It is also confirmed to ship with a Ricoh GR-tuned rear camera unit. It will also be equipped with the HyperVision AI chip.

The China-based tech firm first unveiled the Realme GT 8 Pro, alongside the vanilla Realme GT 8, in China on October 21. While its base option with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000), the top-of-the-line variant, offering 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, costs CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 64,000). It is offered in Blue, White, and Green colourways.

In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,136 pixels) AMOLED flexible display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 7,000 nits, 1.07 billion colours, 508ppi pixel density, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Realme GT 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro specifications, Realme GT 8 Pro India launch, Realme GT 8 Series, Realme, Flipkart
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Wallet Updated With UPI Onboarding and Support for Biometric Payments

