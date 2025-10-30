Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India in November, the company announced on Thursday. Like its Chinese counterpart, the Realme GT 8 series handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm, paired with a HyperVision AI chip,. Moreover, two dedicated microsites for Realme's flagship phone reveal that it will be sold in the country via the Realme India website and a popular e-commerce platform. The company has yet to confirm the availability of the vanilla Realme GT 8 in the country.

Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch its flagship Realme GT 8 Pro in India in November. As mentioned above, two dedicated microsites for the phone have confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in the country via Flipkart and the company's online store.

Additionally, the microsite suggests that the Indian variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by the same chipset, dubbed Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, as its Chinese counterpart. It is also confirmed to ship with a Ricoh GR-tuned rear camera unit. It will also be equipped with the HyperVision AI chip.

The China-based tech firm first unveiled the Realme GT 8 Pro, alongside the vanilla Realme GT 8, in China on October 21. While its base option with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000), the top-of-the-line variant, offering 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, costs CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 64,000). It is offered in Blue, White, and Green colourways.

In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,136 pixels) AMOLED flexible display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 7,000 nits, 1.07 billion colours, 508ppi pixel density, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

