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Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC

The rumoured Vivo X500 Pro series handset may use a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 15:14 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC

Vivo X500 Pro is expected to succeed the X300 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo could launch the X500 series in September
  • The phone may feature a 64-megapixel periscope camera
  • The compact flagship may pack a battery above 7,000mAh
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Vivo is reportedly preparing a new compact flagship smartphone for launch later this year. A fresh leak has revealed camera and chipset details of a smartphone believed to be either the Vivo X500 Pro or the Vivo X500 Pro Mini. The handset is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a large primary sensor and a periscope telephoto camera. The leak also suggests that Vivo may pair the phone with MediaTek's next-generation Dimensity chipset. They are expected to succeed the Vivo X300 series.

Vivo X500 Pro Specifications Leak Reveals Triple Rear Camera Setup

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), one of only two upcoming Pro-series compact flagship smartphones scheduled to launch later this year is currently being tested with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset built on a 2nm process. While the tipster did not explicitly name the device, it is speculated to be the Vivo X500 Pro or Vivo X500 Pro Mini.

The rumoured Vivo X500 Pro series handset is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup on its engineering prototype. According to the leak, the system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and LOFIC technology, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with roughly 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X500 Pro series handset could use Sony's new IMX06H sensor for its 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, according to the leak. The tipster added that Vivo is unlikely to equip this model with a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, suggesting that the higher-resolution camera may remain exclusive to the Vivo X500 Pro Max.

Previous reports indicate that the Vivo X500 Pro could feature a 6.37-inch flat OLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. The handset is also expected to pack a battery with a capacity exceeding 7,000mAh. The smartphone is further tipped to run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box.

The Vivo X500 series is expected to debut in China in September, with a global launch potentially following in November or December. Vivo has not yet announced any official details regarding the upcoming lineup.

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro series, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Mini, Vivo X500, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Hot 70 Announced With MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery

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