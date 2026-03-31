Xiaomi appears to be preparing major camera upgrades for its upcoming Xiaomi 18 series, with fresh leaks again pointing to a dual 200-megapixel setup on the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The focus on high-resolution sensors and advanced imaging features suggests a strong push in flagship photography. This also reflects a growing trend in the industry, with brands like Vivo already adopting dual 200-megapixel cameras in devices such as the X300 Ultra.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max May Pack Dual 200-Megapixel Camera Setup

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has claimed in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max may feature a new 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor built on the 22nm process. This setup may help reduce power use and manage heat more effectively while still delivering high-resolution images. It is said to support next-generation LOFIC HDR 3.0, high frame gain, and an ultra-high dynamic range.

The tipster adds that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max may use a GP glass-plastic lens with optical coating. The telephoto camera could support macro shots and may come with a large aperture. The phone is also expected to feature a dual 200-megapixel camera setup, which could deliver flagship-level imaging.

These details come from an early engineering sample and build on an earlier leak from the same tipster. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are tipped to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The engineering prototype is said to use either a 200-megapixel 1/1.3-inch OV52B sensor or a 200-megapixel 1/1.12-inch OVB0D LOFIC sensor. The final features may change, and therefore, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Vivo launched the X300 Ultra in China with dual 200-megapixel cameras. The Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit of the handset includes an OIS-backed 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with OIS, up to 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom. It also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Notably, Apple is said to be testing a 200-megapixel camera, which is also expected to be used in the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra. However, that is tipped to be a slightly bigger 1/1.12-inch sensor. A bigger sensor can capture more light, which can improve details, low-light performance, and overall image quality.

The Xiaomi 18 series, including the standard Xiaomi 18 model as well as the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max variants, is expected to launch in China in September this year, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets. The Xiaomi 18 could use the base Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, while the Pro models may be equipped with the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip.