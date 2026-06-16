Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Patent Document Describes 'Vertical' Trifold Smartphone With Two Hinges

Huawei recently launched the Huawei Pura X Max, the company’s first wide-folding handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 19:09 IST
Huawei Patent Document Describes 'Vertical' Trifold Smartphone With Two Hinges

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura X Max features two 8-megapixel selfie cameras

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT was the company's first twice-folding handset
  • Huawei Pura X features a 6.3-inch foldable screen on the inside
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

The Huawei Pura X Max was recently launched in China as the smartphone maker's first wide-folding book-style handset. The tech firm was also among the first OEMs to introduce a twice-folding pamphlet-like smartphone, dubbed Huawei Mate XT. Now, the company appears to be working on another trifold handset, which might fold and unfold vertically, as the tech firm has filed a design patent application for the same in the US. It appears to feature two hinges, aligned horizontally. The foldable is shown to fold into a relatively smaller S-shaped flip phone. Moreover, the patent application suggests that the device will also sport a foldable display.

Huawei Patent Application Hints at the Presence of a Single Flexible Screen

PostFast, in collaboration with tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7), spotted a patent application filed in the US by Huawei that suggests the Chinese smartphone maker could be working on a new vertically twice-folding handset. The foldable is shown to feature two horizontally placed hinges, which might allow the smartphone to fold vertically into an S-shaped design.

huawei patent application trifold postfast xleaks7 inline Huawei TriFold

Huawei has filed the patent application for the design of the phone in the US.
Photo Credit: PostFast/ @xleaks7

 

Huawei's patent application also shows that its vertical twice-folding handset will fold into a relatively smaller flip phone, which might have a smaller horizontal footprint than the company's Huawei Pura X flip handset. The hinges divide the internals into three different compartments. However, the smartphone might sport a single flexible screen. According to the report, the tech firm is expected to launch it as the Huawei Pura X Trifold.

As previously mentioned, the company already has a book-style trifold in the market. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched in China in September 2024. To recap, the handset sports a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,440Hz PWM dimming rate, and 382 ppi pixel density. After the first fold, the screen size reduces to 7.9 inches, which can be further reduced to 6.4 inches when folded twice.

The company also became one of the first OEMs to launch a wide-folding handset with the debut of the Huawei Pura X Max, which was launched in China on April 20 at a starting price of CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) in China for the base variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is equipped with a 7.7-inch LTPO 2.0 Flexible OLED screen, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, 1,440Hz PWM dimming, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Huawei Pura X Max

Huawei Pura X Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.70-inch
Cover Display 5.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1,848x1,264 pixels
Processor Kirin 9030 Pro
Front Camera 8-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 12.5-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.1
Resolution 2,584x1,828 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei TriFold, Huawei
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
US Regulator Urges FDIC for Better Coordination on Crypto, Blockchain Risks
Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji-Based Reactions for Tracks

Related Stories

Huawei Patent Document Describes 'Vertical' Trifold Smartphone With Two Hinges
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Arrives on the US FCC Database With This Chipset
  2. Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Online?
  3. Kenatha Kanom OTT Release Date: Drought, Dinosaurs and Village Struggles Stream
  4. Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  5. OnePlus 16 Said to Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate Display
  6. Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Launched as Firm's First Snapdragon X2 Elite PC
  8. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With JBL Speaker System
  10. DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Brings 1-Inch Sensor, Telephoto Lens to Pocket Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists May Have Solved the Missing Sulfur Mystery in Star-Forming Clouds
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listed on US FCC Database With Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji-Based Reactions for Tracks
  4. Huawei Patent Document Describes 'Vertical' Trifold Smartphone With Two Hinges
  5. US Regulator Urges FDIC for Better Coordination on Crypto, Blockchain Risks
  6. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With Dimensity 7400 SoC, JBL Speaker System: Price, Specifications
  7. Commodore Callback 8020 Flip Phone With Sailfish OS Unveiled as 'Digital Detox' Smartphone
  8. WhatsApp Said to Be Developing View-Once Text Messages Feature for iOS App
  9. Oppo Reno 16 Series Key Features Revealed via European Certifications Ahead of Global Debut
  10. Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »