Vivo S17 Pro Tipped to Pack Triple Rear Cameras With 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766V Sensor

Vivo S17 Pro is said to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 April 2023 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S17 Pro could succeed the Vivo S16 Pro (pictured)

  • Vivo S17 series could include three models
  • Vivo S16 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • Vivo S16e price starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000)

Vivo S17 series is reportedly in the works. The smartphone lineup could include three models — Vivo S17e, Vivo S17, and Vivo S17 Pro — and may debut in global markets as the Vivo V29 series. Now, a Chinese tipster has leaked the camera details of the upcoming Vivo S17 Pro. As per the leak, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V sensor. The vanilla Vivo S17 could be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 782G SoC. The Vivo S17 Pro is said to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Digital Chat Station has posted the alleged camera specifications of the Vivo S17 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming Vivo handset will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait camera with centre focus.

The Vivo S17 is rumoured to feature either Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 782G SoC. The Vivo S17 Pro is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. They are speculated to support 80W charging as well.

The Vivo S17 series is expected to succeed the Vivo S16 lineup that went official in December last year. The Vivo S16 Pro's price starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000), while the Vivo S16 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the base variant. The entry-level, Vivo S16e price starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

The Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, and Vivo S16e run on Android 13 and have AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are backed by 4,600mAh batteries with 66W fast charging support. The Vivo S16 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the Vivo S16 has a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The Vivo S16e is powered by an Exynos 1080 SoC.

Further reading: Vivo S17 Pro, Vivo S17 Pro Specifications, Vivo S16, Vivo S17, Vivo S17e, Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo
