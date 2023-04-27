Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Specifications Leak Again, iPhone 15 Lineup Production Cost Tipped to Increase

iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Specifications Leak Again, iPhone 15 Lineup Production Cost Tipped to Increase

Apple is tipped to save the upgraded 48-megapixel Sony camera sensor for its iphone 16 Pro lineup.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 April 2023 11:00 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Specifications Leak Again, iPhone 15 Lineup Production Cost Tipped to Increase

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro was the first smartphone from the Cupertino firm to feature a 48-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max was previously tipped to feature a Sony IMX903 sensor
  • A tipster has refuted these claims and says the sensor won't be upgraded
  • Apple's iPhone 16 Pro lineup could be equipped with the new Sony sensor

iPhone 15 Pro Max — Apple's purported top-of-the-line flagship smartphone for 2023 — isn't expected to make its debut for a few more months. There have been several leaks related to the successor to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, including the inclusion of solid-state buttons and a new sensor for the primary rear camera. However, days after a prominent tipster claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro lineup would be equipped with a next-generation Sony camera sensor, a new leak has surfaced online, contradicting that claim.

According to details shared by tipster Revegnus (Twitter: @Tech_Reve), the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with the same primary camera sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company will equip its iPhone 16 Pro lineup with the Sony IMX903 sensor, Revegnus claims.

These details directly contradict information recently leaked by another reputed tipster, Ice Universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce), who claimed that the Cupertino company would introduce the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max with the new 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor.

While the previously leaked details of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera sensor suggested that the high-end iPhone would be equipped with a larger sensor, enabling it to capture pictures with more light and details, Apple does not typically include a major camera upgrade in successive iPhone generations.

Details of other iPhone 15 Pro Max camera specifications have also been leaked, and a recent report suggests that the handset could be equipped with a periscope lens with support for 5x or 6x optical zoom. The inclusion of a periscope lens would allow users to click photos without loss of image quality or distortion.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the iPhone is tipped to feature a periscope lens. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed last year that the iPhone maker was working on building the technology into its telephoto lens. In February, Kuo claimed that a periscope lens would feature on only one iPhone model in the company's iPhone 16 series — as part of the company's efforts to push customers to purchase the top-of-the-line iPhone model.

Meanwhile, Revegnus has leaked additional information that suggests that the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, expected to comprise four models, could be more expensive than last year's lineup. While the tipster has not made any claims related to retail pricing, they state that the production cost of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models have increased by 12 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The tipster says these ``purported increases in the cost of producing the iPhone 15 series of smartphones could be due to the price hikes by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a major Apple supplier. However, as the iPhone 15 lineup is several months away from its expected debut and Apple is yet to make any official announcement regarding is flagship phones for 2023, it is better to take these claims with a pinch of salt.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank
Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Specifications Leak Again, iPhone 15 Lineup Production Cost Tipped to Increase
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Details Leak, May Skip Recently Tipped Upgrade
  2. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Price Increased by This Amount
  3. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Folder Shaped Cover Display: See Here
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Could Get This Much Requested Design Feature
  8. Google Pixel 7a Renders Have Been Leaked Again: See Design, Colours
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max May Come With This Larger Sony Sensor: Check Here
  10. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost-Cutting
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Big Outer Display, Hinge Colours
  4. Bitcoin Hovers Over $29,000, Most Altcoins Trade Lowly Amid Ongoing Market Swing
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Specifications Leak Again, iPhone 15 Lineup Production Cost Tipped to Increase
  6. Apple, Android Rivals First-Quarter Sales Slide in China as Smartphone Shipments Fall 11 Percent YoY
  7. Fast X Part 2 Sets 2025 Release Window, Vin Diesel Confirms at CinemaCon
  8. Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit
  9. RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank
  10. Smaller EV Prices to Drop in Coming Months as EV Sales Climb, IEA Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.