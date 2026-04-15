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Sony Xperia 1 VIII Could Feature a Headphone Jack and Support Wireless Charging, FCC Listing Suggests

Sony Xperia 1 VIII has been listed on the FCC website with FCC ID PY7-30515Z.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 18:58 IST
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Could Feature a Headphone Jack and Support Wireless Charging, FCC Listing Suggests

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VIII is likely to succeed the Sony Xperia 1 VII (above)

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Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VIII could launch soon
  • It has passed through the FCC website
  • Sony Xperia 1 VIII may get a redesigned square-shaped rear camera module.
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Sony Xperia 1 VIII is likely to land soon in global markets, and we have seen several rumours about its design. Most recently, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII has been passed through the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, revealing a few details. The listing suggests that the upcoming Sony Xperia phone will offer wireless charging. The Sony Xperia 1 VIII is believed to come as a successor to the Xperia 1 VII, which was announced in May last year. The existing model runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

FCC Filing Confirms Features of Sony Xperia 1 VIII

An unannounced Sony smartphone has been listed on the FCC website with FCC ID PY7-30515Z. This model number is believed to be associated with the Sony Xperia 1 VIII. The listing suggests that the handset has Wi-Fi 7 and 5G connectivity. The listing also indicates the availability of a 3.5mm audio jack and hints at wireless charging support.

While several of the latest smartphones are moving away from the 3.5mm jack, the FCC listing indicates that the Xperia 1 VIII will continue with the Xperia 1 VII's approach by retaining the headphone jack.

Recent render leaks claimed that the Sony Xperia 1 VIII will have a redesigned square-shaped rear camera module. The new phone is rumoured to feature a hole-punch display design, marking a departure from Sony's existing design pattern. It is said to be available in black, green and purple colours. 

The new Sony Xperia 1 VIII could feature small cutouts around the rear camera module. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. The upcoming phone is likely to offer upgrades over the Sony Xperia 1 VII, which was released in May last year. 

We can expect Sony to stick to a similar timeline this year, with an announcement likely to happen in the coming weeks. The Sony Xperia 1 VII was released with a price tag of GBP 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,56,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Some of the specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera system. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

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Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia 1 VIII, Sony Xperia 1 VIII Specifications, Sony Xperia 1 VII
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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