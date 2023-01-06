TCL announced a slate of new products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, USA. The Chinese electronics manufacturer unveiled a new lineup of budget smartphones, a new tablet, and a two-in-one detachable laptop. TCL introduced a series of budget smartphones at the event, which includes the TCL 40 SE, the 40R 5G, and the TCL 408. Additionally, the company launched a host of new TVs, audio devices, and home appliances.

Introduced at CES 2023, the TCL 40 R 5G features a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery. The TCL 40 SE, on the other hand, has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary lens. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre of the screen. The TCL 40 SE packs a 5,010mAh battery and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The TCL 408 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display and includes a 50-megapixel main camera at the back that also doubles as a macro sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 64GB of internal storage. The TCL 40 R 5G, the TCL 40 SE, and the TCL 408 have been priced at $219 (roughly Rs. 18,000), $169 (roughly Rs. 14,000), and $129 (roughly Rs. 10,600), respectively.

In addition to the 40 series phones, TCL also announced the NxtPaper 12 Pro tablet at the event. The NxtPaper 12 Pro sports a 12.2-inch 2K display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 8.5mm bezels. The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. TCL claims the tablet can last up to 13 hours of daily use. The tablet comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The NxtPaper Pro features a thin and light design, measuring 6.9mm in thickness and weighing 599 grams. The tablet also features dual 8-megapixel cameras on the front.

TCL also announced the TCL Book X12 Go two-in-one detachable laptop at the event, which features a similar detachable screen to the NxtPaper 12 Pro tablet and runs on Windows 11. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 SoC and packs a 30Whr battery. TCL have not yet announced when the devices go on sale or if they will be available in India.

