  CES 2023: TCL 40 Series Budget Smartphones, NxtPaper 12 Pro Tablet and 2 in 1 Laptop Announced

CES 2023: TCL 40 Series Budget Smartphones, NxtPaper 12 Pro Tablet and 2-in-1 Laptop Announced

TCL's 40 series smartphones are all equipped with 50-megapixel main cameras.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2023 12:24 IST
CES 2023: TCL 40 Series Budget Smartphones, NxtPaper 12 Pro Tablet and 2-in-1 Laptop Announced

Photo Credit: TCL

The TCL 40 series includes the TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and the TCL 408

Highlights
  • TCL 403 and TCL 408 budget phones were launched at CES 2023
  • The TCL NxtPaper 12 Pro sports a 12.2-inch screen
  • TCL Book X12 Go, a 2-in-1 detachable laptop, was also announced

TCL announced a slate of new products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, USA. The Chinese electronics manufacturer unveiled a new lineup of budget smartphones, a new tablet, and a two-in-one detachable laptop. TCL introduced a series of budget smartphones at the event, which includes the TCL 40 SE, the 40R 5G, and the TCL 408. Additionally, the company launched a host of new TVs, audio devices, and home appliances.

Introduced at CES 2023, the TCL 40 R 5G features a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery. The TCL 40 SE, on the other hand, has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary lens. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre of the screen. The TCL 40 SE packs a 5,010mAh battery and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The TCL 408 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display and includes a 50-megapixel main camera at the back that also doubles as a macro sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 64GB of internal storage. The TCL 40 R 5G, the TCL 40 SE, and the TCL 408 have been priced at $219 (roughly Rs. 18,000), $169 (roughly Rs. 14,000), and $129 (roughly Rs. 10,600), respectively.

In addition to the 40 series phones, TCL also announced the NxtPaper 12 Pro tablet at the event. The NxtPaper 12 Pro sports a 12.2-inch 2K display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 8.5mm bezels. The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. TCL claims the tablet can last up to 13 hours of daily use. The tablet comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The NxtPaper Pro features a thin and light design, measuring 6.9mm in thickness and weighing 599 grams. The tablet also features dual 8-megapixel cameras on the front.

TCL also announced the TCL Book X12 Go two-in-one detachable laptop at the event, which features a similar detachable screen to the NxtPaper 12 Pro tablet and runs on Windows 11. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 SoC and packs a 30Whr battery. TCL have not yet announced when the devices go on sale or if they will be available in India.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: TCL, TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 408, TCL 40 SE, TCL NxtPaper 12 Pro, CES 2023
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
