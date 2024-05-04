Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started in India on May 2. A wide range of products like fashion items, home furnishings, large appliances and personal electronics are being offered at considerably lower prices in these sales. We have previously discussed some of the best Amazon deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets and more. Here, we list the top deals you can explore on a popular home entertainment product - smart televisions.

Keep in mind that there are additional benefits customers can avail of to get the products of their choice at an even lower effective price than the discounted rates. ICICI Bank card users can get up to Rs. 2,000 discount, or Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD or OneCard Credit Card users may get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card may be eligible for a no-cost EMI payment option. Amazon may also extend an additional discount coupon of up to Rs. 2,000 on certain items to lower the effective price further.

Some smart television models from leading brands will incorporate installation into the delivery process. For some models, you may have to select the installation option separately. Keep an out for the same on the products' Amazon product page. You may also want to check out the lists of best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000 and under Rs. 30,000 we compiled previously.

Best smart TV deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.