Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2 in India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 May 2024 15:26 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Amazon

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons over the sale price

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will conclude on May 7
  • A wide range of electronic items are available at discounted rates
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale kicked off on May 2
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started in India on May 2. A wide range of products like fashion items, home furnishings, large appliances and personal electronics are being offered at considerably lower prices in these sales. We have previously discussed some of the best Amazon deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets and more. Here, we list the top deals you can explore on a popular home entertainment product - smart televisions.

Keep in mind that there are additional benefits customers can avail of to get the products of their choice at an even lower effective price than the discounted rates. ICICI Bank card users can get up to Rs. 2,000 discount, or Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD or OneCard Credit Card users may get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card may be eligible for a no-cost EMI payment option. Amazon may also extend an additional discount coupon of up to Rs. 2,000 on certain items to lower the effective price further.

Some smart television models from leading brands will incorporate installation into the delivery process. For some models, you may have to select the installation option separately. Keep an out for the same on the products' Amazon product page. You may also want to check out the lists of best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000 and under Rs. 30,000 we compiled previously.

Best smart TV deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Sony 55-inch 4K UHD LED Google TV Rs. 99,900 Rs. 56,990
LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV Rs. 71,990 Rs. 43,990
VU 55-inch The GloLED Series 4K TV Rs. 65,000 Rs. 36,999
Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV Rs. 69,999 Rs. 34,999
Samsung 43-inch crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV Rs. 49,900 Rs. 32,990
TCL 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 61,990 Rs. 26,990
Xiaomi 43-inch X Series 4K Google TV Rs. 42,999 Rs. 26,499
Redmi 43-inch 4K Smart LED Fire TV Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999
Acer 40-inch Advanced I Series Rs. 29,999 Rs. 16,999
Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon, Sony, LG, VU, TCL, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, Hisense, Acer
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus Tablets
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Large Appliances

