Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which started for all users in India on May 2, is offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of items, including furniture, home appliances, personal electronics items and more. During the sale, there are several products you can buy at considerably lower prices. We have previously listed some of the best deals on smartphones, laptops, monitors, and smartwatches. Now we bring you a list of smart televisions under Rs. 20,000, that you can consider buying before the sale ends on May 7.

Buyers are eligible for several additional benefits over the sale discounts that Amazon is offering during the ongoing sale. Customers making their purchases using select bank cards can get more offers which are likely to lower the effective price of an item. Some people may also be eligible for cashback offers and no-cost EMI options on select payment methods.

Note that while for some of the smart TV models listed below, installation is offered alongside delivery by default, for select models you may have to select the installation separately before checkout. The option can be found on the Amazon product pages of each TV. You can also check out the list of smart TVs under Rs. 30,000 you can grab in this sale here.

Best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.