Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will conclude on May 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 19:09 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

The smart TV models come with combined delivery and installation options

  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 have a wide range of items at discounts
  • The customers can avail of additional benefits like bank offers, cashback
  • The Amazon sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which started for all users in India on May 2, is offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of items, including furniture, home appliances, personal electronics items and more. During the sale, there are several products you can buy at considerably lower prices. We have previously listed some of the best deals on smartphones, laptops, monitors, and smartwatches. Now we bring you a list of smart televisions under Rs. 20,000, that you can consider buying before the sale ends on May 7.

Buyers are eligible for several additional benefits over the sale discounts that Amazon is offering during the ongoing sale. Customers making their purchases using select bank cards can get more offers which are likely to lower the effective price of an item. Some people may also be eligible for cashback offers and no-cost EMI options on select payment methods.

Note that while for some of the smart TV models listed below, installation is offered alongside delivery by default, for select models you may have to select the installation separately before checkout. The option can be found on the Amazon product pages of each TV. You can also check out the list of smart TVs under Rs. 30,000 you can grab in this sale here.

Best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Acer 40-inch Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL Rs. 29,999 Rs. 16,999
LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA Rs. 30,990 Rs. 15,490
Panasonic 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX Rs. 20,990 Rs. 14,990
VW 43-inch Playwall Frameless Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 14,499
TCL 32-inch Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF Rs. 20,990 Rs. 14,490
Acer 32-inch V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV AR32GR2841VQD Rs. 23,999 Rs. 12,999
Haier 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Google TV LE32W400G Rs. 19,990 Rs. 12,990
MI 32-inch A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,490
Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL Rs. 22,900 Rs. 11,990
Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,499
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon, Acer, LG, Panasonic, VW, TCL, Haier, Xiaomi, Samsung, Redmi
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
