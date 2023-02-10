Tecno Mobile has confirmed that the Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be soon launched in India. This entry-level smartphone has already been released in some African markets. It is believed to be a rebranded version of the Tecno Spark Go 2023 that was launched in India earlier this year. This handset has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Dot Notch display. It is powered by a quad-core chipset, which could be a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It also sports a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera unit.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro India launch

Tecno Mobile announced on Thursday that the Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be arriving in India next week. The exact date and any other information have not been revealed yet. However, this handset has already been launched in Nigeria for NGN 64,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

It is offered in three colour options — Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, and Nebula Purple.

Unlocking the new phase of possibilities with TECNO POP 7 Pro. Launching Next Week.



Coming Soon! #TECNO #TECNOSmartphones #TECNOPOP7Pro — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) February 9, 2023

Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications

We can expect the Tecno Pop 7 Pro to carry the same specifications as the model that debuted in Africa. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Dot Notch display. The handset is equipped with a quad-core chipset, which could be a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. This Tecno smartphone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro features a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera unit. There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter with dual flash. The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor on the back. It includes face recognition technology as well.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. There is a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

