Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed to Soon Launch in India

Tecno Pop 7 Pro is powered by a quad-core chipset, which could be a Helio A22 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2023 16:38 IST
Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed to Soon Launch in India

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 7 Pro gets a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 7 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery, 10W charging
  • It includes a rear fingerprint sensor, face recognition technology
  • The Tecno Pop 7 Pro comes in Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple

Tecno Mobile has confirmed that the Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be soon launched in India. This entry-level smartphone has already been released in some African markets. It is believed to be a rebranded version of the Tecno Spark Go 2023 that was launched in India earlier this year. This handset has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Dot Notch display. It is powered by a quad-core chipset, which could be a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It also sports a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera unit.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro India launch

Tecno Mobile announced on Thursday that the Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be arriving in India next week. The exact date and any other information have not been revealed yet. However, this handset has already been launched in Nigeria for NGN 64,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

It is offered in three colour options — Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, and Nebula Purple.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications

We can expect the Tecno Pop 7 Pro to carry the same specifications as the model that debuted in Africa. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Dot Notch display. The handset is equipped with a quad-core chipset, which could be a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. This Tecno smartphone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro features a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera unit. There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter with dual flash. The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor on the back. It includes face recognition technology as well.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. There is a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno Pop 7 Pro, Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications, Tecno Pop 7 Pro price, Tecno
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed to Soon Launch in India
