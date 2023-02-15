Tecno Pop 7 Pro is all set to hit the Indian market on February 16, the company owned by China's Transsion Holdings confirmed on Tuesday. The entry-level smartphone debuted in select African markets last week in three different colour options. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and is powered by a quad-core chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, and a maximum 64GB of onboard storage. It features a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The new Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be launched in India on February 16. Tecno is teasing the arrival of the new entry-level smartphone via Twitter. However, the pricing of the device in the country is not known at this moment.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro price (expected)

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is already available for purchase in the Nigerian market at a starting price tag of NGN 64,000 (roughly Rs. 11,400) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. India pricing is also expected to be in line with this. It is offered in three colour options — Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue (translated).

Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of Tecno Pop 7 Pro may also offer similar specifications as the Nigerian variant. The smartphone launched in African markets runs on Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style display notch. It is powered by a quad-core SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. With the Extended RAM 2.0 feature, the inbuilt memory can be expanded up to 7GB.

For optics, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro flaunts a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera unit with dual flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter along with dual flash.

Connectivity options on the device include GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, a USB Type-C port, and OTG. It includes a fingerprint scanner and supports a face unlock feature for authentication. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 163.86x75.51x8.9mm

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.