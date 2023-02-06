Technology News
The Tecno Phantom V Fold is confirmed to launch on February 28.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 February 2023 20:26 IST
Photo Credit: GSMArena

Tecno Phantom V Fold could launch in India soon, according to a tipster

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold will be the company’s first foldable smartphone
  • The handset is said to be the world’s first left-right foldable phone
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold is said to ship with a triple rear camera setup

Tecno Phantom V Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the smartphone company, is slated to launch at the Mobile World Congress 2023, which will take place this month starting February 27 at Barcelona, Spain. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on February 28. The launch page for Tecno Phantom V Fold has already gone live on the MWC 2023 website. The handset will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Recently, the upcoming phone's live images have also emerged online, teasing the design of the upcoming phone.

Tecno, in an official release, has shared that the company will be unveiling its first foldable smartphone — Phantom V Fold — during the MWC 2023 on February 28. The upcoming flagship smartphone from the company will also be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone, as claimed by Tecno. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The chipset boasts an overall AnTuTu test score of over 1.08 million. The launch page of Tecno Phantom V Fold is now live on MWC 2023 website.

Recently, the upcoming phone's live images were leaked by tipster Paras Guglani. The leaked images showed Tecno Phantom V Fold's cover display with a centrally-placed hole-punch housing the selfie camera, while the actual display size is still unknown. One of the leaked live images also suggests that the handset could get a beige-coloured hinge.

The images also hinted that the upcoming Tecno Phantom V Fold can feature a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone appeared to be covered with a protective case. The complete design, as well as specifications of this foldable smartphone, are still under wraps. The tipster also added that the phone could debut in India soon.

Meanwhile, Tecno is also reportedly working on a new Tecno Phantom Vision V foldable smartphone. The concept renders and video of the alleged phone appeared showing off its front and rear panels. The purported handset appears to have a foldable display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and comes with a triple rear camera setup on the rear panel. 

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Phantom V Fold, MWC 2023
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
