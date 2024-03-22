Realme 12X 5G was recently launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has now been tipped to launch in India soon. Although the company has not confirmed the model's India launch, a report has suggested citing industry sources that the Realme 12X 5G will be introduced in the Indian market with some variations over its Chinese counterpart. It is expected to succeed the Realme 11X 5G, which was unveiled in the country in August 2023.

The Realme 12X 5G is expected to launch in India soon and we are likely to see official teasers of the Indian variant of the handset in the next few days, according to a 91Mobiles report. The report claims that although in China the phone supports 15W wired charging, in India, it is likely to support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent within 30 minutes. The Indian variant of the Realme 12X 5G is also tipped to support reverse charging and could be the model to offer the fastest charging in the segment.

As per the report, the Realme 12X 5G Indian version will feature a Dynamic Button, similar to the one that was seen on the Realme 12 5G. It serves as a shortcut button for various functions, like enabling or disabling DND and Airplane Mode, or controlling the camera shutter, flashlight, silent mode, and more.

Realme 12X 5G was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification site which further suggests an imminent India launch. It also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database with the model number RMX3997, which is said to support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Chinese variant of the Realme 12X 5G launched with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM virtually expandable to up to 24GB. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The handset features a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

In China, the Realme 12X 5G starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It is available in Black Jade and Blue Bird colour options.

