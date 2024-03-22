Technology News

Realme 12X 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; May Get Realme 12's Dynamic Button Feature

Realme 12X 5G launched in China with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2024 16:09 IST
Realme 12X 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; May Get Realme 12's Dynamic Button Feature

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12X 5G is offered in Black Jade and Blue Bird (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Realme 12X 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  • The Indian variant may get 45W SuperVOOC charging support
  • The Realme 12X 5G was reportedly spotted on the BIS certification site
Advertisement

Realme 12X 5G was recently launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has now been tipped to launch in India soon. Although the company has not confirmed the model's India launch, a report has suggested citing industry sources that the Realme 12X 5G will be introduced in the Indian market with some variations over its Chinese counterpart. It is expected to succeed the Realme 11X 5G, which was unveiled in the country in August 2023.

The Realme 12X 5G is expected to launch in India soon and we are likely to see official teasers of the Indian variant of the handset in the next few days, according to a 91Mobiles report. The report claims that although in China the phone supports 15W wired charging, in India, it is likely to support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent within 30 minutes. The Indian variant of the Realme 12X 5G is also tipped to support reverse charging and could be the model to offer the fastest charging in the segment.

As per the report, the Realme 12X 5G Indian version will feature a Dynamic Button, similar to the one that was seen on the Realme 12 5G. It serves as a shortcut button for various functions, like enabling or disabling DND and Airplane Mode, or controlling the camera shutter, flashlight, silent mode, and more.

Realme 12X 5G was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification site which further suggests an imminent India launch. It also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database with the model number RMX3997, which is said to support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. 

The Chinese variant of the Realme 12X 5G launched with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM virtually expandable to up to 24GB. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The handset features a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

In China, the Realme 12X 5G starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It is available in Black Jade and Blue Bird colour options.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 12X

Realme 12X

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 12X 5G, Realme 12X 5G India launch, Realme 12X 5G specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Value Sees Notable Spike, Most Altcoins Shrug Off Volatile Phase of Price Correction
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 29: Price, Specifications Expected
Realme 12X 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; May Get Realme 12's Dynamic Button Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 First Impressions
  3. OnePlus Ace 3V With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  4. Realme 12X 5G May Launch in India Soon With Dynamic Button Feature
  5. iOS 17.4.1 Rolls Out With Bug Fixes, Security Updates: How to Download
  6. Microsoft Unveils Business-Focused Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6
  7. Apple Reportedly Spent Years Trying to Bring Its Apple Watch to Android
  8. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India Launch Set for Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 12X 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; May Get Realme 12's Dynamic Button Feature
  2. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 29: Price, Specifications Expected
  3. Apple Worked on Support for Apple Watch on Android Smartphones for Three Years: Report
  4. OnePlus Buds V With 12.4mm Titanium Plated Drivers, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6, With Intel Core Ultra CPU Launched for Businesses: Price, Features
  6. Bitcoin Value Sees Notable Spike, Most Altcoins Shrug Off Volatile Phase of Price Correction
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition to Get Eight Years of Android OS Updates, Security Patches
  8. Top OTT Releases This Week: Ae Watan Mere Watan, Lootere, Fighter and More
  9. iOS 17.4.1 Rolling Out With Bug Fixes, Security Updates Alongside iPadOS 17.4.1: How to Download
  10. Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »