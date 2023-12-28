Tecno Pop 8 recently launched globally with a Unisoc T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired fast charging support. The phone was recently teased to be available in India. Now, the company has announced the launch date of the phone in the country. The availability details of the handset in India have also been confirmed. Tecno has revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone including design, colour options, display specifications, AnTuTu score and RAM and storage configurations as well.

In a press note, Tecno confirmed that the Tecno Pop 8 will launch in India on January 3. The phone is also confirmed to be available in India via Amazon. A microsite for the handset is live on the e-commerce website. The entry-level smartphone is said to have an AnTuTu score of 240K and Tecno claims it to be the fastest 8GB model in the segment.

The company confirms that the 8GB RAM on the Indian variant of the Tecno Pop 8 includes 4GB of physical RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. The phone will come with an onboard storage of 64GB. It is also confirmed to sport a 90Hz Dot-In display with a Dynamic Port which is a feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Port that shows notifications and other alerts. In India, the phone is set to launch in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options.

The global variant of the Tecno Pop 8 ships with Android T-Go and has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Tecno Pop 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. There's an 8-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support that is claimed to offer over 900 hours of standby time on a single charge.

