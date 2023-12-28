Technology News
Tecno Pop 8 India Launch Date Set for January 3; Amazon Availability, Key Specifications Confirmed

Tecno Pop 8 global variant is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2023 17:00 IST
Tecno Pop 8 India Launch Date Set for January 3; Amazon Availability, Key Specifications Confirmed

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 8 will launch in India in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 8 will launch in India with 8GB of physical and virtual RAM
  • The handset claims to have an AnTuTu score of over 240K
  • The Tecno Pop 8 will sport a 90Hz Dot-In display with Dynamic Port
Tecno Pop 8 recently launched globally with a Unisoc T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired fast charging support. The phone was recently teased to be available in India. Now, the company has announced the launch date of the phone in the country. The availability details of the handset in India have also been confirmed. Tecno has revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone including design, colour options, display specifications, AnTuTu score and RAM and storage configurations as well. 

In a press note, Tecno confirmed that the Tecno Pop 8 will launch in India on January 3. The phone is also confirmed to be available in India via Amazon. A microsite for the handset is live on the e-commerce website. The entry-level smartphone is said to have an AnTuTu score of 240K and Tecno claims it to be the fastest 8GB model in the segment.

The company confirms that the 8GB RAM on the Indian variant of the Tecno Pop 8 includes 4GB of physical RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. The phone will come with an onboard storage of 64GB. It is also confirmed to sport a 90Hz Dot-In display with a Dynamic Port which is a feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Port that shows notifications and other alerts. In India, the phone is set to launch in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options.

The global variant of the Tecno Pop 8 ships with Android T-Go and has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. 

For optics, the Tecno Pop 8 carries a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. There's an 8-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support that is claimed to offer over 900 hours of standby time on a single charge. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Pop 8, Tecno Pop 8 India launch, Tecno Pop 8 price in India, Tecno Pop 8 specifications, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Tecno Pop 8 India Launch Date Set for January 3; Amazon Availability, Key Specifications Confirmed
