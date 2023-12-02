Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 'Dynamic Port' Launched: Specifications, Features

Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 'Dynamic Port' Launched: Specifications, Features

Tecno Spark 20 will be sold in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin 2.0, and Neon Gold colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2023 13:57 IST
Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 'Dynamic Port' Launched: Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20 in the Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue) colour option

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 20 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box
  • The Tecno Spark 20 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support
Advertisement

Tecno Spark 20 is the company's latest budget model in its Spark series of smartphones. It arrives days after the debut of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 in November and is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on HiOS 13, which is based on Android 13. The phone features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 720p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno Spark 20 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Pricing for the Tecno Spark 20 is yet to be announced — the company has listed the smartphone's features and specifications on its website, but details about its availability are currently under wraps. The handset will be available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue), and Neon Gold.

Tecno Spark 20 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 20 runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate — it also features the company's 'Dynamic Port', a software feature that shows notifications and other device status-related information around the selfie camera cutout. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The company has equipped the Tecno Spark 20 with a 50-megapixel primary camera along with an unspecified secondary camera with a dual flash. For selfies and video chats, the handset features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is also paired with two LED flash.

The handset has up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 20 include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features an accelerometer, e-compass, virtual gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It measures 163.69 x 75.6 x 8.45mm

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 20

Tecno Spark 20

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 20, Tecno Spark 20 specifications, Tecno Spark 20 features, Tecno
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Tesla Cybertruck With Higher Price Tag, Lower Driving Range Arrives Two Years Behind Schedule

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 'Dynamic Port' Launched: Specifications, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  2. Tesla's Cybertruck Arrives Two Years Behind Schedule With These Downsides
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut in India
  4. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  5. Honor X7b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz LCD Display Launched: See Price
  6. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  7. Redmi K70 Series Debuts With Up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: See Price
  8. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  9. A Brief Look at the Camera Performance of the Upcoming iQoo 12
  10. Nothing Phone 2a With Skimmed Down Hardware May Debut Soon: See Design
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Postpones Launch of Custom GPT Store Announced at DevDay to Early 2024
  2. Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 'Dynamic Port' Launched: Specifications, Features
  3. Tesla Cybertruck With Higher Price Tag, Lower Driving Range Arrives Two Years Behind Schedule
  4. Honor X7b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. GTA 6 Trailer Coming This Tuesday, Rockstar Games Confirms
  6. Xbox Game Pass December 2023: Far Cry 6, Remnant I and II, and More
  7. Apple Plans to Equip All iPhone 16 Models With Revamped Action Button: Report
  8. iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Know How Much It Costs Now
  10. Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »