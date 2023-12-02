Tecno Spark 20 is the company's latest budget model in its Spark series of smartphones. It arrives days after the debut of the Tecno Spark Go 2024 in November and is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on HiOS 13, which is based on Android 13. The phone features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 720p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno Spark 20 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Pricing for the Tecno Spark 20 is yet to be announced — the company has listed the smartphone's features and specifications on its website, but details about its availability are currently under wraps. The handset will be available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue), and Neon Gold.

Tecno Spark 20 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 20 runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate — it also features the company's 'Dynamic Port', a software feature that shows notifications and other device status-related information around the selfie camera cutout. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The company has equipped the Tecno Spark 20 with a 50-megapixel primary camera along with an unspecified secondary camera with a dual flash. For selfies and video chats, the handset features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is also paired with two LED flash.

The handset has up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 20 include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features an accelerometer, e-compass, virtual gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It measures 163.69 x 75.6 x 8.45mm

