Technology News

Oppo Reno 11 Series India Launch Date Tipped; Design Revealed via Official Website

Oppo Reno 11 series launched in China last month.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2023 12:14 IST
Oppo Reno 11 Series India Launch Date Tipped; Design Revealed via Official Website

Photo Credit: Oppo Malaysia

Oppo Reno 11 global variant may offer slightly different design

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC in China
  • The phone features a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The Oppo Reno 11 Pro offers 80W fast charging support
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 11 series could soon make its way to the Indian market. According to a tipster, the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro will probably launch in India as soon as next week. The phones have already been made official in China. Although Oppo hasn't given any details on the India launch of the phones, it is teasing the launch of the Reno 11 series on its official website in Malaysia. The website also reveals the design and key features of the global variants of the Reno 11 series. It appears that the vanilla Oppo Reno 11 will feature a slightly different design globally compared to the China variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal suggested in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Oppo Reno 11 series would launch in India and globally on January 11. Meanwhile, Oppo Malaysia has officially revealed that the Reno 11 series would launch in the country on January 11. It is likely that Oppo India may also start teasing the launch of the phones in India next week. The Oppo Malaysia website has also revealed some key specifications and design of the phones.

As per the teaser images posted on the Oppo Malaysia website, the vanilla Reno 11 could feature a slightly different design when compared to the China variant. The Reno 11 Pro, on the other hand, looks to carry the same design. The website also confirms that both smartphones will feature a 32-megapixel front facing camera and run on ColorOS 14. The Oppo Reno 11 will offer 67W fast charging, whereas the Reno 11 Pro will bring 80W fast charging to the table.

Oppo Reno 11 series specifications (China)

The Oppo Reno 11 gets a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, triple rear cameras with a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor, and a 4,800mAh battery. The Reno 11 Pro offers a slightly larger 6.74-inch with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, triple rear cameras led by a Sony IMX890 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,700mAh battery. W

We should hear more about the Oppo Reno 11 series India launch in the coming week.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 11

Oppo Reno 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 11 Pro

Oppo Reno 11 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 Specifications, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tool Similar to Google's Pixel 8

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 11 Series India Launch Date Tipped; Design Revealed via Official Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tools
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Colour, RAM, Storage Options for India Leaked
  4. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leaked Online: See Here
  5. Motorola Executive Hints at New Razr, X-Series Smartphones Coming in 2024
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Discounted in India: See New Price, Offers
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; May Debut Soon
  9. PS Plus Free Games for January 2024 Announced
  10. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11 Series India Launch Date Tipped; Design Revealed via Official Website
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tool Similar to Google's Pixel 8
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Colour, RAM, Storage Options for India Leak Online
  4. Instagram Might Soon Let You Share Another Users Profile on Your Story
  5. WhatsApp Web to Soon Get Username Search Feature Without Sharing Phone Number to Increase Privacy: Report
  6. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; Said to Launch Soon
  7. Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI-Focused Tools: Report
  8. Apple Vision Pro 2 Said to Get Brighter, More Efficient RGB OLEDoS Displays From Samsung
  9. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leak Online Ahead of January 4 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »