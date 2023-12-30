Oppo Reno 11 series could soon make its way to the Indian market. According to a tipster, the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro will probably launch in India as soon as next week. The phones have already been made official in China. Although Oppo hasn't given any details on the India launch of the phones, it is teasing the launch of the Reno 11 series on its official website in Malaysia. The website also reveals the design and key features of the global variants of the Reno 11 series. It appears that the vanilla Oppo Reno 11 will feature a slightly different design globally compared to the China variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal suggested in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Oppo Reno 11 series would launch in India and globally on January 11. Meanwhile, Oppo Malaysia has officially revealed that the Reno 11 series would launch in the country on January 11. It is likely that Oppo India may also start teasing the launch of the phones in India next week. The Oppo Malaysia website has also revealed some key specifications and design of the phones.

As per the teaser images posted on the Oppo Malaysia website, the vanilla Reno 11 could feature a slightly different design when compared to the China variant. The Reno 11 Pro, on the other hand, looks to carry the same design. The website also confirms that both smartphones will feature a 32-megapixel front facing camera and run on ColorOS 14. The Oppo Reno 11 will offer 67W fast charging, whereas the Reno 11 Pro will bring 80W fast charging to the table.

Oppo Reno 11 series specifications (China)

The Oppo Reno 11 gets a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, triple rear cameras with a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor, and a 4,800mAh battery. The Reno 11 Pro offers a slightly larger 6.74-inch with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, triple rear cameras led by a Sony IMX890 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,700mAh battery. W

We should hear more about the Oppo Reno 11 series India launch in the coming week.

