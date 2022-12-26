Technology News

BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur is studying single charging port for wearable electronic devices like watches.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 December 2022 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/denvit

Government plans to introduce two common types of charging ports for mobiles and wearables

Highlights
  • Government plans to align with the European Union (EU) timeline of 2024
  • Environment Ministry may study possible impact of uniform charging port
  • The uniformity in charging port is a step towards LiFE mission

As the government plans to introduce two common types of charging ports for mobiles and wearable electronic devices, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come out with quality standards for USB Type-C charging port, according to a senior consumer affairs ministry official.

In the interest of consumers and to reduce e-waste, the Department of Consumer Affairs in consultations with the industry stakeholders is mulling mandating two types of common charging ports — a USB Type-C charger for mobiles, smartphones, and tablets, and the other common charger for wearable electronic devices.

"In the last meeting, a broad consensus had emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type – C as a charging port for, smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. The BIS has notified standards for Type C charger," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur is studying single charging port for wearable electronic devices like watches, etc. Once the report is submitted, the same will be discussed with the industry, he said.

Asked about the rollout of two types of common charging ports mandatorily in India, the Secretary said, "We have to align with the European Union (EU) timeline i.e. 2024 because the mobile and electronics makers have a global supply chain and they don't supply to India alone." The November 16 meeting had also decided to form a sub-group to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearables. The sub-group will include representatives from industry bodies, educational institutions.

It was also felt that an impact study may be conducted by the Union Environment Ministry to assess and examine the possible impact of uniform charging port in electronic devices with regard to e-waste.

Stakeholders had agreed that a phased roll-out of the common charging port may be conducted so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously.

The uniformity in charging port is a step towards LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26 which calls for ‘mindful and deliberate utilization' by people worldwide instead of ‘mindful and wasteful consumption'.

The LiFE mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People' (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
