Xiaomi 17 Visits BIS Certification Site, Likely to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi 17 is likely to hit the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by Xiaomi, but ahead of it, the purported Indian variant of the Xiaomi 17 has allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The handset was launched in China in September alongside the Xiaomi 17 Pro series. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and flaunts Leica-tuned triple rear cameras. The Xiaomi 17 has an IP68-rated build and is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Spotted on BIS Certification

An Xiaomi smartphone, believed to be the Xiaomi 17, has received BIS certification under model number 25113PN0EI with registration number R-41314803. The listing doesn't reveal any hardware specifications of the device, but it indicates that the India launch may not be far off.

Xiaomi 17

Photo Credit: BIS

The Xiaomi 17 surfaced across multiple certification platforms in the last few weeks, signalling an imminent global launch. It was recently spotted on Thailand's NBTC site with model number 25113PN0EG. It had also earlier appeared on Singapore's IMDA database. The global variant has popped up on the Geekbench site with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM and Android 16.

Xiaomi 17 Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September with a starting price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. We can expect the Indian variant to arrive with a similar price range and hardware specifications as the Chinese version.

The Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On the rear, the phone has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary Light Fusion 950 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor.

For selfies, the Xiaomi 17 has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. This model has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.